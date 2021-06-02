A Memorial Day service honoring and mourning those who died serving in the United States military was held at Itasca Calvary Cemetery on Monday.
The service featured an invocation, color guard, wreath laying, and a 21-gun salute. Keri Kessler, part of the 109th Light Equipment Maintenance Company out of Duluth, was the guest speaker.
“It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have served and died for our country and our freedom,” Kessler said. “It’s important for us to teach our kids the same thing.”
Kessler volunteers to set flags out every Memorial Day.
Bruce Swenson was a Navy Seabee in Vietnam. He attends the Memorial Day service every year. Swenson said he enjoys the service and is able to see friends and fellow veterans.
“It should be more important than it’s treated right now. These guys here, they didn’t die for their country, but they served their country,” Swenson said. “A good share of the guys that died for their country didn’t even get back here. They’re buried overseas.”
Doug Carlson was working as a pharmacist when he was drafted during the Tet Offensive. He was initially trained as a weather observer in the Air Force before switching to his area of expertise, pharmacy. Although he did not serve overseas, he believes it’s important to honor fallen soldiers.
“I got to help treat veterans that were coming back. Most of them had what they call PTSD now, but they called it shell shock then,” Carlson said.
When asked why it is important to observe Memorial Day, Carlson had a simple answer.
“To remember.”
