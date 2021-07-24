Commissioners tour jail cell designs for new facility

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners toured options for modular steel detention cells that could be installed inside the county’s new jail facility this week.
Commissioners toured the jail cells at their work session Tuesday at the Itasca County Courthouse. Jay Seavy, President of Maximum Security Systems, Inc. (MSSI), and Dave Tidwell, Vice President of Business Development for Cornerstone Detention, provided an on-site viewing and demonstration of their jail cell product.
MSSI specializes in the fabrication of modular steel detention cells. Cornerstone is a leading detention and security contractor, manufacturer, and supplier. Both companies are based out of Alabama and work together on new cell installation and maintenance.
“It’s one call and we are going to fix your problems,” Tidwell said. “We’re lifecycle. We’re going to come in, design, assist, then hopefully construct, build, and then we are here for you in the future. Nothing is proprietary, so you can go buy pieces and parts anywhere else.”
Two examples of jail cells were brought to Grand Rapids on a trailer and commissioners were able to view the interiors and receive specifics about the cell’s construction, maintenance, repair, and installation. The welded steel furnishings prevent contraband from being hidden and the steel construction is lighter than a concrete cell.
Jail Administrator Lucas Thompson contacted MSSI and Cornerstone to receive bids for Itasca County’s planned correctional facilities. Thompson said correctional facilities in the state of Minnesota have historically used one detention cell provider, but he contacted other companies and requested bids for lower construction costs.
Thompson said the cells are built to Department of Corrections standards and the modular design of the cells will allow them to be fitted together inside the new jail facility as needed.
Beltrami and Carlton Counties also toured the cells this week. The detention cell tour was informational and no action was taken at the meeting. The county will make formal decisions on jail designs later.
County Clean-up Discussion
Environmental Services Coordinator Greg Stoltz provided information regarding clean-up needs within Itasca County and funding concerns for such needs.
Stoltz said he comes across four common cleanup areas: orders of abatement, tax-forfeited properties, roadside cleanup, and city/community/township cleanups.
The county has done all it can for many of these problems, but Stoltz said the main problem is there is no budget to complete them all.
Stoltz asked the commissioners if the county would like to invest the time and money into cleaning up these areas and if so, how should the county pay for it.
“We have to pick our battles.” Stoltz said. “The other ones are still left there for the next spring when the phone calls start coming in again.”
Commissioners discussed several options with Stoltz, including tire collections, community dumpsters, cleanup days, and more. The City of Cohasset has operated a popular event called Community Cleanup Days, the last one being held June 6-8.
Commissioner Ben DeNucci supported the idea of funding community cleanup efforts.
“In my opinion. I think the county should invest the time and money in these cleanups,” DeNucci said. “The people I talk to want their tax money to go towards these types of cleanup projects.”
Commissioners agreed that residents are generally supportive of community cleanups, it was just a matter of finding the best option with proper planning and execution. The board’s discussion was informational and no action was taken.
“It sounds like we’re going to be working on this for a while,” Chair Burl Ives said.
Bid Award for Bituminous Paving Contract
The Board awarded a bituminous paving contract 61614 to the lowest responsible bidder, KGM Contractors, in the amount of $2,573,749.19 and authorized the required signatures on the contract documents.
Contract 61614 includes projects in Marble, Keewatin, Calumet, and along County Roads 561 and 433. Bids were opened on July 8, 2021.
2022 Upper Mississippi Basin LiDAR Acquisition, Kory Cease
Land Commissioner Kory Cease provided information regarding a planned 2022 LiDAR acquisition for the Upper Mississippi River Basin area and the associated funding needs.
IM Compliance Plan
Compliance Officer Laura Grover provided information regarding the request to approve the IMCare Compliance Plan, Standards of Conduct, and related policies and procedures.
Consent agenda
The following items were recommended for consent on July 27:
• Approve final payment for Contract 59914; Phillips Rd. Bridge Replacement, and authorize the County Board Chairperson and Clerk to the County Board to sign the necessary documents.
• Approve utility easement for construction, maintenance and operation of an underground primary telecommunication line over and across tax-forfeited trust lands in Section 20, Township 57, Range 26 and authorize necessary signatures.
• Approve the lease agreement between the MN Timber Producers Inc. and Itasca County for the 2021 North Star Expo event at the Itasca County Fairgrounds, and authorize necessary signatures.
Commissioner reports
Commissioner DeNucci reported on his attendance of a recent Transportation Alliance meeting, as well as various township and city council meetings.
Commissioner Davin Tinquist reported on his attendance of recent Itasca Waters and Extension.
Commissioner Leo Trunt reported on his attendance of recent Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB) and Itasca County Township Association (ICTA) meetings.
Commissioner Terry Snyder reported on his attendance of recent Extension Committee, City/County Cooperative Committee, and Itasca County Township Association (ICTA), as well as an Itasca Gun Club and miscellaneous mining meetings.
Commissioner Ives reported on his attendance of recent Risk Commission and Northeast Minnesota Office of Job Training (NEMOJT), as well as various township meetings, and a tour of the Carlton County jail.
Comments and updates
Brett Skyles provided an Administrator Update regarding the Correctional Facility/Courts construction project.
Commissioner DeNucci provided comment regarding the Mesabi Metallics purchase of 3,200 acres of land from ButlerTac Holdings.
Up next
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. – The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet in a special session regarding American Rescue Plan (ARP) Funding in the Boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. – The Itasca County Board of Commissioners will meet in a regular session in the boardroom of the Itasca County Courthouse.
