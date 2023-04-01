The Itasca County Board Meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 28 included a legislative conference call with State Rep. Roger Skraba (R-03A), of Ely, for updates on what he has been working on in St. Paul
Sitting on the Capital Investments, Legacy Finance, and Natural Resources and Environment Committees, Skraba shared that a Natural Resources and Environment bill came out recently, with “some good stuff in there for all of us, but most of it is not good – too many regulations and it’s not a good bill.”
Discussing the bill with the board, Skraba questioned how pollution from stacks may affect Itasca County in this bill and how it may affect Blandin in particular.
He also detailed another bill moving through the house that got the attention of the board - legislation aimed at reducing the effects of carbon emissions. It will prevent cutting down of low-land conifer swamps on state land to limit the effects of climate change and protect unique ecological sites.
“What’s going to happen? We’re not sure.”
Itasca County lobbyist Loren Solberg informed the board there are a lot of differences between the bills in the House and the Senate and there is a lot to be worked out before anything passes.
The conversation shifted from how the Natural Resources and Environment Bill may affect Itasca County land, to the land the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to purchase from Itasca County.
Currently, the DNR is considering measures to use the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund as a funding mechanism to pay for more than 1,300 acres of county land.
See County, page 8
County
from page 1
Using the Lessard-Sams Fund would prevent public motorized recreation and future trail development on any land purchased using that money, as written into state law.
Public access to that land for motorized and trail recreation is a condition of sale the board has given the DNR.
“The DNR wants about 1,300 acres give or take, maybe 1,400 acres – and I really want to talk about the Lessard-Sams dollar. If the DNR is allowed to use the Lessard-Sams dollar to purchase any, even a dollar’s worth, that means no motorized. None, zero, zilch. And with that, I mean no snowmobile, ATV, it doesn’t matter – which is the fastest growing sport in the State of Minnesota,” commented County Board Chair Burl Ives (D4) on the effects that bill would have on public use within Itasca County.
“And then we find out later that the DNR may be thinking about using some of this (fund), and that just doesn’t work in Itasca County,” added Commissioner Terry Snyder (D2).
Previous negotiations between the county board and the DNR included requirements from the board that any land purchased by the DNR will still allow full public access.
County Administrator Brett Skyles felt, “The DNR is trying to find land for logging or for nature conservation. Areas that are already out of touch - I would hope they are.”
Snyder explained the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Fund is explicit in how it’s written into law that prevents trail development.
The House committee could change it, but Skraba believes that will not happen with “the cast of characters here right now.”
“We can’t afford to lose 1,300 acres to a category only used for one certain thing, and not all – some of them may be so remote that you don’t have a trail, or a walking trail. But I can guarantee you, all of them have a logging trail, or an old logging road – to eliminate that would be very problematic for our county,” said Ives.
Skyles offered the idea to purchase other lands to off-set the potential restrictions of DNR purchased land if the Lessard-Sams fund is used.
“I think there is another option there.”
Snyder disagreed, “I don’t want to buy the DNR lands, I don’t – they stood here before us two different times and I’m really tired of talking about it, to be honest. They sat here and said they weren’t going to use Lessard-Sam money and they did, or at least that’s what we’re being led to believe. We need to find out who we reach out to.”
Following the legislative call, Itasca County Sheriff Joe Dasovich met with the board to discuss several topics in the Sheriff’s Department.
-National Telecommunicators Week, April 9-15, is to celebrate and recognize the hard work of the first-line communicators in our communities.
-The bid for kitchen equipment in the new correctional facility came in and was reduced $168,000 from the original bid. The bid was approved by the board and the contract was granted for $529,244.
-The contract with Axon for new body cameras and technology equipment for on-duty Sheriff’s Deputies, will be funded by public safety funds from the American Rescue Plan, and was supported by the board.
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, the board:
Received an update from IM Care on County Based Purchasing regarding annual updates to program, best practices, health equity, training, and collaboration with other agencies.
Approved commissioner warrant of $790,214.35 to be paid on March 31; and Health and Human Services warrants of $1,230,274.49 to be paid in March.
Offered thank you and farewell to Randy Blankenship, a highway maintenance worker, is retiring after 37 years of service to Itasca County.
Approved an easement to add matching streetlights at the west end of the new justice center, however Itasca County is not paying for the new streetlights.
The next Itasca County Board meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 5 at 2:30 P.M. and can be viewed live in the county board room or live streamed with ICTV.
