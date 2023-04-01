The Itasca County Board Meeting on Tuesday, Mar. 28 included a legislative conference call with State Rep. Roger Skraba (R-03A), of Ely, for updates on what he has been working on in St. Paul

Sitting on the Capital Investments, Legacy Finance, and Natural Resources and Environment Committees, Skraba shared that a Natural Resources and Environment bill came out recently, with “some good stuff in there for all of us, but most of it is not good – too many regulations and it’s not a good bill.”


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments