Most Minnesota residents, businesses and city governments that still use landline telephones report being highly satisfied, and the vast majority say they’re unlikely to drop their service, according to survey findings released today by the Department of Commerce.

Commerce’s survey found that 82 percent of residents and 89 percent of businesses that currently use landlines expect to continue. Landlines are viewed as critical for safety and emergencies, with 60 percent of residents and 78 percent of city governments citing that as an important reason for maintaining service.


