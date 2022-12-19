Most Minnesota residents, businesses and city governments that still use landline telephones report being highly satisfied, and the vast majority say they’re unlikely to drop their service, according to survey findings released today by the Department of Commerce.
Commerce’s survey found that 82 percent of residents and 89 percent of businesses that currently use landlines expect to continue. Landlines are viewed as critical for safety and emergencies, with 60 percent of residents and 78 percent of city governments citing that as an important reason for maintaining service.
“Of course, many Minnesota households now rely on cell phones,” said Greg Doyle, manager of Commerce’s telecommunications unit, which commissioned the survey. “But our survey shows that cell phones aren’t going to make landlines obsolete any time soon. There’s a large segment of Minnesotans who value landline service and see it as important for safety. That’s especially true for older Minnesotans.” Almost half of residential respondents reported they have a landline because a senior citizen lives in the household.
Minnesota has 400,000 residential landlines and 400,000 landlines that serve businesses or governments. The survey, conducted by Wilder Research, attracted 2,015 responses from residents, city governments, and businesses. High satisfaction levels were found across rural, small town, large town, and urban populations.
The survey covered all regions of the state, which is served by more than 100 landline providers. Despite the high levels of satisfaction reported generally, Commerce still regularly receives and investigates complaints about service failures from customers.
Respondents with landlines do not discount the utility of cell phones. Among residential respondents, 79 percent said they also see cell phones as very important.
Other findings from Commerce’s survey:
More than 8 in 10 business and city government users said their operations would be impacted if they stopped using landline phone service. The majority reported the impacts would be significant.
Nearly 1 in 5 residential respondents do not have broadband internet. Many believe it is unnecessary or too expensive.
Residents, businesses, and city governments all reported being more satisfied with their landline service than with their cell phone service.
Commerce investigates landline telephone service matters in Minnesota, advocates on behalf of the public interest, and enforces compliance with statutes and rules of the Public Utilities Commission. Cell phone providers are not regulated. Commerce has filed the full results of its survey with the commission (docket # P999/PR-22-630). The report also has been shared with leaders of committees in the state House and Senate that are expected to review telecommunications bills when the legislative session begins in January.
