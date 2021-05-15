Local volunteers, Myrna Peterson and Carolyn Eck, are a part of the Grand Rapids-based Community Action Team (CAT). The group has been hosting community screenings of the locally produced film, “Colored Lines: Diversity in Itasca,” and will have two more screenings in May and June.
Myrna Peterson and Carolyn Eck experience the Grand Rapids area as a friendly place, filled with warm-hearted people. Both women are white and both have non-white family members and friends of color who experience Grand Rapids very differently. It was through the experiences of their family and friends that Peterson and Eck came to realize that Grand Rapids can be an unfriendly and even scary place for the black, Indigenous and people of color. Peterson and Eck want to do their part to create a Grand Rapids area where all people, regardless of their skin tone, are welcome, feel they belong and can thrive.
This is why Peterson and Eck volunteer their time as members of the Grand Rapids-based Community Action Team.
The group formed several years ago after a small group of area residents learned about disrespectful and unpleasant to outright racist experiences black, Indigenous, and people of color were having in our area. As the CAT was organizing, they became acquainted with a local film production company and together, along with other groups and resources in the community, a short-form documentary was created, Colored Lines: Diversity in Itasca. After screening the film with several local groups, the Community Action team responded to requests for more stories, which have since been added to the film.
“Colored Lines: Diversity in Itasca” runs about thirty minutes and features area residents talking about their lived experiences in our community. Screenings include time for facilitated discussions. Many who have viewed the film say that it is “eye opening” and that everyone in Grand Rapids should see it. Peterson and Eck have watched the film numerous times and continue to learn about race and racism and how to be an anti-racist as they work to make our community more welcoming for all.
Two opportunities to view “Colored Lines: Diversity in Itasca” are coming up through Community Education on May 20 from 6-8 p.m. and on June 17 from 6-8 p.m. Information about these screenings is at IASC Community Education - getlearning.org - under adult learning opportunities. These screenings will be over Zoom and are free of charge.
Additional screenings are open for any group at no charge. Please contact the Community Action Team at GRCommunityActionTeam@gmail.com if your group is interested.
