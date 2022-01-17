Find something that inspires you during the winter
Andrea Ley Coombs, originally from Grand Rapids, discovered the art of quilling while she was searching for something to do with the supplies she had at home during quarantine. With some simple paper and glue, Coombs has been able to create masterful pieces that are joyful and colorful.
“Quilling is a very old art form,” explained Coombs. “It dates back to the 16th century. Traditional quilling is cutting small strips of paper and rolling it into coils to make shapes.”
While researching this long-standing artform, she discovered the artist Yulia Brodskaya and fell in love with her style. Coombs bought Brodskaya’s book about quilling and continued to learn more and more. From there she began making her own quilling artwork.
Brodskaya’s work has inspired Coombs to take a more modern approach to her pieces.
“When I first started quilling I was using traditional techniques of creating coils, but now I use a more modern take,” said Coombs. “I take each piece of paper and glued it on its edge to create design and shapes. This style I learned by reading Yulia’s book ‘Painting with Paper’. It has been my quilling bible.”
Although she does not have a favorite piece, Coombs has noted that one piece has become very popular with customers.
“I do not have a favorite piece. Each one is so different from the next it is hard to choose,” Coombs commented. “But I created a more modern piece called ‘Color Wheel’ that people have asked me to create over and over. I also get a lot of requests for dog paw prints with individualized names to memorialize lost pets.”
Coombs has made and sold many pieces of her quilling artwork. She has pieces available both in Fargo where she lives, and in Grand Rapids through the MacRostie Art Center. Pieces at the MacRostie will be available through mid-January 2022. Coombs also takes commissions and can ship her artwork if needed.
Additionally, Coombs has been able to combine her work with quilling with her knowledge of yoga. She offers both separate and combined art/yoga classes.
“Adding creativity and movement in a healthy way is fun for all ages! I teach private events, team building events, birthday parties, and workshops at local businesses. They have all been fun and push some outside of their box,” said Coombs.
She is also working with her sister, Christina Andersen—Owner of CENTER Studio in Grand Rapids, to begin teaching art classes there this winter.
“It is a great space to move and create,” Coombs stated. “I taught a quilling class there this summer and look forward to coming back. We are working on dates so stay tuned!”
With her experience of discovering quilling during quarantine, Coombs believes that finding something that inspires you, especially during these long winter months, is a good thing.
“I would like people to know that no matter what your age, no matter what life circumstances, finding a way to tap into your creative side is therapeutic and worth the effort,” Coombs added.
For more information about Andrea and her work, visit her website at littlesproutstudio.com.
