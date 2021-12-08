CITS program lets students earn college credit while staying on campus
At GRHS, students have many ways of earning college credits while completing the credits necessary for graduation. One of those programs is College in the Schools (CITS).
CITS classes are taught by GRHS staff with a master’s degree in the subject area. These classes allow students to earn college credits from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) while staying right on campus with their peers.
Credits obtained from UMD are highly transferrable to other colleges in our state. “UMD College in the Schools (CITS) courses at GRHS offer motivated students college rigor and higher-order thinking skills with near universal transfer to the university of their choice,” said CITS Instructor and GRHS Social Studies teacher Brad Hyduke.
Students taking CITS courses can also participate in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program. Not only do students taking an IB/CITS course get the benefit of the UMD credit but also they get the benefit of the rigorous college preparatory curriculum offered through the IB program.
GRHS is the only non-metro school in the state to offer the prestigious IB program that prepares students for the steps to come following high school.
Families interested in learning more about the CITS program for your student should contact their GRHS Counselor at 218-327-5770.
