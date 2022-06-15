Youth ages 4-12 are participating in the annual College for Kids program at Minnesota North Itasca Campus (formerly ICC) this week where they are enrolled in a variety of classes held indoors and out including cake decorating and disc golf.
It’s an exciting year for the annual summer program College for Kids, as this summer is the first summer since COVID-19 when the camp is back to being in full swing with a five-day week. As in the past, the day-camp is held at the Minnesota North Itasca Campus, formally known as Itasca Community College.
Last summer there was a shortened College for Kids program that was held for two days in June, as prospects for COVID-19 were still unclear. Thankfully, this year things are back to normal.
For this year’s program, registration opened up on May 10, and on that very first day more than 200 kids had been signed up for the fun-filled week, which is June 13 - 17.
This year yielded one of the biggest turnouts for the College for Kids program, with 280 kids attending. The average attendance rate, even before COVID hit, was 260 kids, so this summer was a huge turnout for the day camp.
There were 20 classes held at the College for Kids program this year, ranging from soccer and disc golf to woodcarving and craft classes! There were even a few new classes that were added onto the list this year, such as the class called Classic Arts & Crafts. Each kid is able to attend three one-hour classes from 9 to 11 a.m. This year there was a huge variety of classes; some were indoor, some were outdoor, and some were high energy, while some were quiet and focused.
One thing that the College for Kids team and coordinators saw that was in high demand were classes for preschool kids. This year there were four classes that preschoolers were able to enroll in, such as Explore Minnesota, A Week on the Farm, and Let’s Take a Vacation! Another preschool class was added this year because of the high demand.
Lead coordinators of the College for Kids program, Anna Francisco and Christine Bistodeau, are also instructors of the Early Childhood program and Class Act K-12 program at the Minnesota North Itasca Campus. Half of the leaders and instructors of the activities and classes at College for Kids program/day-camp are graduates or current members of these programs.
