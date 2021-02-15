Deer River High School announces two AAA award winners, among several other highlights
Blake Fox and Haylie Perrington were chosen as the Deer River Minnesota State High School League AAA award winners. They will now proceed on to the sub-section and section level, which was stated at Monday’s regular Deer River School Board meeting.
“These are really well-rounded students,” Deer River Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jeff Pesta, said. “It’s a neat opportunity and it reflects well on our District.”
In addition, he highlighted several positives happening in the District.
“Trying to collect the good things that happened between our meetings,” Pesta said.
Pesta extended his congratulations to the Deer River High School Students who placed in the Centennial Rotary essay contest, Austin Rasley who placed first, and Taylor Motherway, who placed second and Shyria Pearson was the Rotary winner. The agenda stated, all three students will present their essays to the local Rotary group via zoom presentation. In addition to this recognition, students received cash prizes; and Austin’s essay will be entered into the regional contest.
The Anishinaabe Education Department hosted Saturday School on January 16th at the Inger Community Center, with a congratulations to the Art Contest winners: Beadwork Category (Avri Peck-1st place, Dinyce Howard-2nd place and Precious Urrutia-3rd place); Sewing Category (Precious Urrutia-1st place and Kristin Schaaf-2nd place); Drawing Category (Alyssa Cronin-1st place, Soloan Wilson-Keezer-2nd place, Drea Zamora-Lanham-3rd place); Painting Category (Dorian Tappo-1st place and Best of Show, Snowy White-2nd place and Nakaya Losh-3rd place).
Ty Morrison scored his 1,000th point of his Warrior Basketball career versus Ely on Feb. 2, 2021.
Full Service Community Schools (FSCS) Director Deanna Hron and King Principal Jennifer Stefan testified before the Education Finance Committee on January 28, 2021 regarding the inclusion of FSCS support in Bill HF-4 introduced to combat the adverse educational impacts of COVID.
Appreciation extended to Essentia Health for providing the STEP Coalition/Movement with a $5,000 grant to continue to prevent and promote health to the area you (more details further in the article).
Jan. 25-29 was paraprofessional recognition week.
“We have a lot of paraprofessional’s, and have a high level of PPE, and working with computers, and to help maintain safety. They have a need to help students in very close proximity,” Pesta said.
Feb. 1-5 was National School Counselor Recognition Week, and we acknowledge the fabulous work of Tanis Henerson and Lael Storlie. Pesta explained that building a hybrid schedule this summer from scratch was just one example of their commitment to the students.
The week of Feb. 22-26 is Minnesota School Board Recognition Week. Pesta said, “Thank you to our directors for their willingness to serve the community and represent the interests of all students.”
In other business:
A motion was made to accept the agenda as read.
Guest speaker Melanie DeBay, Itasca Area Community Education Director, and Kayleen Monacelli, Community Education, gave their annual report.
DeBay said they offered 740 education classes, 14 classes per week across Itasca. At the end they canceled 311. Deer River School District hosted 59 classes. Based on the 2010 census, the District's population is 5,530. This number is what Community Ed gets their funding based off. DeBay said35 percent of the population has participated in community ed in the last five years.
“We bring people together and provide educational opportunities,” DeBay said. “A lot of fun and engaging services."
They put out three catalogs, one which is the summer programming distributed in May. Their January 2021 catalog has been pushed back until the end of February.
In addition, they offer a variety of programs for all ages.
Highest population is Kindergarten through fifth grade.
“Our hopes that we could increase our adult enrichment opportunities,” DeBay said. “Looking to serve the adults in the communities, as well as our youth.”
DeBay talked about the Kindergarten through eighth grade targeted services program, and said they are able to target interventions for kids.
Monacelli talked about activities held a year ago last fall such as babysitting 101, cooking matters, top notch tutors, boys and girls club, home alone, kids garden and children’s first events (pumpkin carving, lego family night, family pow wow, technology night, candlelight skiing, glow in the dark dance, warrior showcase and Blueberry Hills sledding.
Several adult classes were held such as: Parent SEL class, canvas and coffee, AARP, painting and popcorn stenciled signs, beaded lanyards, art of sugar cookie decorating, childbirth class, adult volleyball and Christmas cookie baking.
"In March, when we moved into the pandemic, we had to get creative,” Monacelli said. "Started the “Get Learning, YouTube channel. We really wanted to stay connected with our instructors. Trying to figure out ways to stay engaged with our families.”
“This fall we were able to do some classes virtually,” DeBay said, with one being a virtual quilting class. “We have an instructor that is in Louisiana that is going to teach a biscuit class.”
