This summer, Itasca County, along with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), USDA, and other local agencies, replaced undersized culverts at the Clearwater Creek crossing that had been fish passage barriers in the past and had created safety hazards for pedestrians.
Karl Koller began working with the Section of Fisheries within the Minnesota DNR in 1993. By then, there were issues already identified at Clearwater Creek. Koller now works for the Division of Ecological and Water Resources (EWR) as the Region 2 Cleanwater Legacy Specialist. According to Koller, there is a large game fish spawning run up to the road crossing on County Road 49 on Wabana Creek that flows from Wabana Lake to Clearwater Lake. Clearwater Creek flows to Prairie River which has a population of walleye. There were three barriers to the fish movement: a dam on the outlet of Wabana Lake, the County Road 49 crossing, and the County Road 60 crossing.
In 2012, the County Road 49 culvert was removed and replaced with a bridge which allowed the stream channel to allow fish passage. After this, the only barrier left was the Clearwater Road crossing which had two five-foot wide culverts on a stream channel 40-feet wide downstream. These two culverts were also set at a steeper slope than the stream, making it difficult for fish to get across.
There were also safety concerns at the Clearwater Creek crossing as many people would come there to swim. Because the water could flow through the culverts at fast speeds, people would slide through the culvert and into a pool of water below. A small boat landing is located nearby, as well as a wider spot in the road that people use to park. Coupled with a dip in the road near that area, there was an increased danger of pedestrians being hit in the road because it was difficult to see them.
From the county’s perspective, the existing culverts had created erosion at the outlet which can cause issues with the stability of the slopes of the road. Itasca County identified the need to upgrade Clearwater Road and consulted with the DNR to improve the crossing for fish. Because Clearwater Creek is a protected water, the DNR is the permitting authority. The DNR and Itasca County worked together to simplify the permitting process.
“The objective of the stream restoration portion was to create a stable channel that would withstand floods. To restore fish passage for all species and life stages of fish. To restore natural stream habitat, including maintaining a pool below the bridge section for fish habitat, and possibly swimming (although much of this land is private property). And to maintain lake levels in Clearwater Lake at a similar level to what existed in recent decades,” Koller explained. “Finally, to maintain a small public boat access on the NE corner of the road (which limited how far up the series of step structures could be placed.) The best approach was to create a bridge so the stream can flow naturally underneath.”
The road elevation was raised to eliminate the dip in the road for better visibility and so people wading in the water can walk under the road. Because the culverts that were originally placed were set higher on the upstream end than the stream channel, this created a steep drop under the road and established a new lake elevation on Clearwater Lake that residents had become accustomed to. Lowering the lake water levels back to their original heights would have created issues for residents on the lake. Therefore, the stream would have to remain steep under the bridge.
“For a steep channel to withstand floods during large rain events, and also to have water velocities slow enough for fish to be able to navigate requires designing a stream channel that has a series of ‘steps’, so the water drops over a step about a half foot high, then the channel flattens out with a small pool before the next step,” Koller stated. “This speeding up and slowing down both helps dissipate the energy of the flowing water, so the channel material stays in place, but also creates slower water areas where fish can rest.”
The DNR worked with the county's consultant to design this section of the crossing. Local DNR Area Hydrologist Rian Reed also talked with lakeshore residents to find an appropriate range of lake elevations and set up a gage a year in advance.
The Clearwater Creek project is a part of a larger project including approximately 5 miles of road construction along CSAH 60. The road project began in May and the creek portion began in July.
“First we removed the old culverts and worked with the DNR to do the stream restoration work, finishing building the bridge by October,” Itasca County Highway Engineer Karin Grandia said. “The road construction portion is still finishing up and will be completed within the next couple of weeks.”
The Highway Users Tax Distribution Fund (HUTDF) provided funding for the reconstruction of the bridge and road, according to Grandia. This fund is primarily made up of fuel tax revenues, motor vehicle sales tax revenue and interest, and license fees. The state collects the money and distributes funds to counties based on a complex formula. Then the funds can be put toward construction on the State Aid systems of roads within a county.
“This particular road was prioritized for construction through the Transportation Department’s five year plan for Highway Improvement Projects,” Grandia said. “A process that is updated on a yearly basis.”
Connectivity for fish is important for the health of aquatic environments. Small, isolated populations of a fish species can develop low genetic diversity over time leading to lower health and decreased ability to adapt to changing environments. Removing barriers to the movement of fish populations provides the opportunity for outside populations to introduce genetic material and reduces negative impacts on the health of fish populations.
“And while the impact of one crossing on the health of an ecosystem isn’t always clear, when one considers how many crossings are barriers in the state, the cumulative impact of the tens of thousands of man-made barriers is likely having an effect on the health of fish populations. “ Koller
The issue of connectivity and the health of streams has increased in the last 10 to 20 years, according to Koller. An inventory method used to assess how crossings are functioning for the health of the stream was developed by a multi-agency group of stream experts known as, “Stream Practitioners.” Additionally, the DNR created an app and database to collect the inventory’s data. Interns with the DNR River Ecology Unity have been conducting inventories on watershed throughout the past few years. There have also been County Soil and Water Conservation Districts that have been able to conduct inventories in their counties through grant funding to be used as a part of the PCA and DNR Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy (WRAPS). WRAPS purposed is to assess watersheds and identify impairments. Specifically in Grand Rapids, DNR EWR staff have offered training to local partners in northeast Minnesota for use of the inventory and app.
With the completion of the Clearwater Creek crossing project, connectivity from the Prairie River to Wabana Lake has been restored.
“In the case of Clearwater Creek, the original culvert design resulted in flows that were too strong for fish to swim against,” Area Fisheries Supervisor with the Minnesota DNR Dave Weitzel stated. “This resulted in the isolation of fish above the road crossing. Fish could move downstream but could not return upstream, thus creating isolated fish populations in Clearwater Lake. Clearwater Lake is part of the Prairie River system and this system has been impacted by decades of habitat fragmentation by dams and road crossing barriers.”
Itasca county has also paved the way for future road projects over streams to take into consideration the effects the road crossing will have on the aquatic environment. In the past, road crossings over streams were designed to be inexpensive and did not consider the fish passage, according to Koller. The Grand Rapids DNR office worked with Itasca County to develop a General Permit that would include certain design criteria for these crossings.
The main criteria are that a culvert must match the width of the stream channel, be set at the same slope as the stream, and be buried so it is filled with natural stream bottom material. This permit can cover all crossings that meet the specific requirements and can save the applicant, such as Itasca County, valuable time by not needing to apply separately for each crossing. Other counties in northeastern Minnesota have developed similar General Permits and the DNR has a similar permit with the Department of Transportation for all highway stream crossings. “Itasca County has taken a proactive role in considering fish passage when designing road crossings. Several crossings that had been long time barriers to fish movement have been replaced with structures that allow fish passage,” said Weitzel. “ It will take time for the fisheries to fully recover, but these improvements are expected to contribute to healthier natural fish populations and more opportunities for anglers”
The collaboration between Itasca County, the DNR, and all other agencies involved has created a safer environment for fish populations, as well as residents of the area.
“Overall the DNR is happy with how well the project turned out,” said Koller. “We especially appreciate the partnership we have with the county that they are willing to approach us for projects like this and recognize the value provided to the citizens of Itasca County by restoring ecological health of our streams and watersheds. Itasca County has always been a leader in the state in this area. They often go the extra mile, like they did on this project, to do the best they can.”
Koller added that he appreciated the work of Transportation Engineer Rachel Metelak and Al Rudquist with the Itasca County Engineering Department. They both contacted local citizens to hear their concerns with the project which led to thoughtful design discussions and construction. Koller hopes to have more opportunities to partner with Itasca County on projects in the future.
“And finally, we hope to see that the fish also approve of the project, and begin to use the habitat that has been created, and are able to now navigate the steam at this road crossing,” Koller concluded.
Residents can send improvement requests and concerns to the Itasca County transportation Department. During the updating of the five year plan, these concerns will be considered. The plan is presented to the county board in February or March every year. To view the current plan, go to the transportation tab on the Itasca County website at www.co.itasca.mn.us
