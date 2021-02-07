Coleraine receives Historical & Cultural Heritage grants from Minnesota Historical Society

The Minnesota Historical Society has awarded Minnesota Historical and Cultural grants to the city of Coleraine in the amounts of $122,960 for masonry and roof repairs on its city hall and $10,000 for a Conditions Assessment of its Carnegie Public Library. The city grants were approved by the Society’s awards committee in November 2020.
The Coleraine 1910 City Hall masonry and roof repairs are a project of enduring value because they will allow long term stability to the building structure as well as ensure against damage from the elements, such as the interior water damage caused by ice dams during the spring of 2019. Corrections and improvements will also be made on the building’s gutter system which is designed into the original roof structure.
Reconstruction of the building’s southeast corner and portions of the east wall along with some rafter repairs will secure the integrity of the building for current and future use and allow for future restoration plans to take place. These improvements will also include tuck pointing of the building’s east side parapet.
The project will begin in the spring of 2021 with anticipated completion by December 1, 2021. The city has signed an agreement with the Collaborative Design Group of Minneapolis to administer the city hall project and oversee construction to meet the Department of Interior’s Preservation Standards. This same firm was utilized for the Conditions Assessment done on the city hall in 2018. At that time, priorities were established to protect the shell structure of the building as the first step in the hall’s restoration.
The library grant is for a Conditions Assessment which will be used for determining future improvements and repairs to the building. A 1989 Architecture Minnesota magazine quoted Simon Pepper of the University of Liverpool as saying Coleraine’s library was “one of the best preserved Minnesota Carnegie libraries.”
Both the library and city hall were built in 1910 and designed by the same architect, F. W. Kinney of Minneapolis. The total cost of the library construction at the time was $17,537 and mostly subsidized by an Andrew Carnegie grant of $15,000. Both buildings are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with the library being added in 1980 and city hall in 1992.
“We are very excited about receiving the $10,000 Minnesota Historical & Cultural Heritage grant to carry out a Conditions Assessment on our historic Coleraine Public Library,” said Library Director Liv Mostad-Jensen.
“The assessment will provide the library and city with the information necessary to ensure the longevity of the Coleraine Carnegie Library and that the library can continue to serve the community and fulfill its mission to be ‘a community gathering place where children develop a love of reading, youth and adults expand their knowledge and enjoyment, and the public stays connected to our world - past, present and future,’ as it has done for more than one hundred years,” she added.
“It is exciting to see Minnesotans so enthusiastic about preserving Minnesota history for future generations to experience, learn and enjoy,” said Carolyn Veeser-Egbide, grants manager for the Minnesota Historical Society.
Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Minnesota Legislature from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund created with passage of the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment to the Minnesota Constitution in November 2008. The grants are awarded to support projects of enduring value for the cause of history and historic preservation across the state.
