Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, FOX 9 and Minnesota food banks are teaming up this holiday season for Coins for a Cause.
Spare change piling up? Put that pesky change to good use by donating to neighbors in need this holiday season. Food banks need our help now, more than ever before. The demand has more than tripled in many of our communities. Donations will go to Second Harvest Heartland or a local Feeding America food bank serving your community. Every dollar donated helps provide three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger.
Participating Affinity Plus locations will host an in person donation event, where people will be able to drive up and donate their change (safely, of course). All donors can enter for a chance to win a Minnesota Resort Getaway or a gift card contest. Also, the first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag courtesy of Affinity Plus and Fox 9.
In addition, Affinity Plus will be accepting donations of loose change in the entryway of their participating branches (2120 Second Avenue SE, Grand Rapids) from Monday, Dec. 7 – Thursday, Dec. 10 during normal business hours (11 a.m. o 4 p.m.) and matching a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state.
