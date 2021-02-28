By Alicia Bauman
For the Herald Review
The City of Cohasset announced plans at Tuesday's regular city council meeting, to build a 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility in the Cohasset Industrial Park. The $4.23-million facility will be funded by a $3.38 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and $847,000 from the city of Cohasset Economic Development Authority (EDA).
Construction should begin sometime this summer.
“Supporting and growing our manufacturing sector will help strengthen our entire regional economy,” said Max Peters, Director of Operations and Financial Director for the City of Cohasset. “With thousands out of work and much uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that we continue investing in projects that will reshape the region’s future. This project will provide much-needed space for expanding businesses.”
The 25,000 square foot manufacturing facility already has a core tenant in place.
"We can't announce the first company until the lease is signed," Peters said. "We also are in early discussions with another company."
Peters said it will be an attractive space for both businesses new to the area and existing businesses looking to expand. Commercial spaces will include high ceilings, loading dock access, high-speed internet, easy access to utilities, and proximity to the Cohasset and Grand Rapids business districts.
“This facility is the culmination of the hard work and perseverance of local economic developers, city officials and business leaders,” said Greg Hagy, Mayor of Cohasset. “We’re making great things happen in our city, and we look forward to creating growth, prosperity and good jobs for our hardworking citizens.”
Itasca County and the surrounding area depend on strong industrial and manufacturing sectors, and the COVID-19 pandemic has created severe economic shocks throughout the local economy. The University of Minnesota Extension Service completed an analysis (see Minnesota’s Economy and COVID-19) of which counties’ economies were most at risk for economic injury from the coronavirus pandemic. This analysis placed Itasca County in the top quartile for most at-risk counties in the state from the coronavirus pandemic employment disruptions due to the concentration of the mining and tourism industries.
“Continued investment in our economy and our community is the best way to drive prosperity,” continued Peters. “We’re incredibly proud of the collaborative work we’ve done to move this project forward quickly.”
The time to strengthen the region’s manufacturing sector is now. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) reported that since March 16, 2020, over 1.2 million people applied for unemployment insurance in Minnesota. Regionally, many of those employees came from layoffs at big employers like Blandin UPM papermill in Grand Rapids, Keetac taconite mining facility in Keewatin and GCI Solutions in Bigfork.
Relying on a few large employers can create risk Peters explained. and Cohasset and Itasca County’s path to recovery and resiliency must include diversification. Constructing the new manufacturing facility will create 92 multi-year jobs while contributing directly to employment recovery and economic diversification. The project is also an excellent response to recent layoffs as the manufacturing workforce skills will translate well to new manufacturing businesses attracted to the area, and the incubator services could also help dislocated workers with start-up ideas.
“The Itasca County economy can and will bounce back from this pandemic,” said Tamara Lowney, Itasca Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) President. “With so many incredible partners working together toward a shared goal of economic diversification and strength, we’re on the right path.”
The City of Cohasset worked with many trusted partners to demonstrate the need for a new facility and secure funding from the EDA. This project would not be possible without IEDC, Arrowhead Regional Development Commission (ARDC), Area Partnership for Economic Expansion (APEX), Minnesota Power, and the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR). The City of Cohasset would also like to thank Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Tina Smith and Representative Pete Stauber for writing letters of support for this project.
“This is really exciting for our Industrial Park expansion,” Peters said. “It is really starting to allow us to expand.”
“Construction should begin this year, correct?” Mayor Hagy asked. “With the completion this year, correct?”
Peters explained he is hopeful for construction to be completed in 2021, but it may not be.
“It’s really exciting to see the funding come through,” Peters said.
“Good job,” Mayor Hagy said. “That will put a nice addition to the Industrial Park as well.
In other business:
Approved the 2021 Eide Bailly Contract in the amount of $26,950.
“I have absolutely no issues, they have been great,” Councilor Jason Tabaka stated.
“Like Jason said, they are a good outfit,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
Council acknowledged the resignation of Patrick Doell from the fire department due to moving out of the area for employment.
Council approved the increase in the Western Masabi Board dues which is based on a population of 2,000 to 15,000 people at $700.
In miscellaneous announcements, Councilor Tim Carlson said, “We lost a lot of ice [at the rink] the last couple days."
Approved claims in the amount of $319,372.40 and the February 9, 2021 city council minutes.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
