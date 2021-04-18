“We aren’t approving the mini-resort, we are just moving forward with the EAW,” Cohasset Councilor Jason Tabaka expressed at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting.
Tuesday, council acted on the recommendation from the planning commission to approve the planned unit development application, to direct staff to distribute the application for EAW review (30 days) and to set a hearing date for Otterrock Resort for Property at 36225 Otter Way Cohasset, MN 55721.
“I’m going to go through the packet pretty fast,” Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle said. “Our ordinance requires an EAW.”
“The cabins will be 480 square feet,” Tuttle said, with a house as well. “They are going to reduce the lawn, and practice chemical-free lawn care. The total lot is 3.4 acres, and the house is just over 700 square feet.”
“Looking for construction in fall of 2021, with no water and sewer out there,” Tuttle said. “The house would be rented year-round, and the cabins would be seasonal. Fifty percent of the project also needs to have open space, but they are closer to 90 percent.”
Cabins would be on slabs. Each cabin would have a deck on it. Camping and RV’s will not be allowed.
“What if they drive there in an RV, and are not using a septic,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy asked. “We couldn’t enforce that.”
“The owners of the resort could,” Tabaka said.
Other issues addressed were traffic, noise and showers.
“Are there future stages?” Tuttle asked. “And the answer is no, this is not a staged property.”
“The neighbor did have some concerns, and they were somewhat surprised on the issues that were brought up,” Tuttle said.
“Strict limits on the number of guests, boats and trailers,” Tuttle said. “Speed signs and children at play signs will be posted, and quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. Owner will be on-call at all times, but will not be on location.”
“Just a reminder, this isn’t our proposal, this is his application,” Tabaka said. “This is what he presented.”
“Enforcement is a concern,” Tuttle said. “A maximum of four power boats at any given time.” Any launching will be done at a public landing. The existing tree buffer will remain intact, with additional most likely planted. Ten mile per hour signs would be posted.
“Where are these cabins coming from, do we know?” Councilor Phillip Hermel said, with it being said they are coming from Mallard Point Resort.
Council talked about the timeline, as to the EAW needing to be published, a waiting period of so many days and then a public hearing could happen.
Another resident brought up an eagle’s nest.
“If an eagle builds a nest in my pine trees, I am not going to move,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Is the eagles nest right there by the lake,” Tuttle asked, with it being stated it’s been there for over 32 years.
Recommendation to set the public hearing for May 25, 2021.
“That is awful close to fishing,” Mayor Hagy said. “No, that will work good, if we get to that point.”
“You could set it for an alternate date, for June 8 or 22,” Tuttle said.
“I think the sooner the better,” Hermel said.
“I say we accept the planning commission recommendation,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
“Do we have a time,” Hermel asked, with it being set for 7:05 p.m. May 25, 2021.
In other business
Cohasset resident who lives on Loon Drive brought up concerns over the mini-resort and to what he feels as if the owner wouldn’t follow variances.
Approved the Cohasset Clean Up Days dates of June 6-8, 2021.
“This might be Greg’s last clean-up with the City,” Hagy said.
“It’s pretty much the same like every year,” Tuttle said. “It starts at 10 a.m. Sunday. Usually the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. Same as last year, no TV monitors unless under seven inches. Those physically unable to bring their stuff in, the elderly, we will go out and pick it up for them.”
“I will be the attendant, along with other volunteers,” Tuttle said. “There are also cameras on the parking lot. We will also follow the COVID guidelines.”
Approved the special events permit for Benson Bog Days, June 25-27, 2021, with Nate and Amanda Benson in attendance.
“Conditions are similar to 2020, and compliance with COVID rules,” Tuttle said. “It’s evolved over the past, where it’s a better event for all.”
“Amanda and Nate, do you want to talk about the size of the event this year” Tuttle asked.
“2020 was one of the best seasons we had,” Nate Benson said. “The crowd this year should be about the same as last year. We are starting a new race and some new food vendors this year. It should be a good time.”
“Through the gates on Saturday, there was 1,000 last year,” Benson said. “In a three-day span, we may get 2,000 people, but I really like to keep it to around 1,000-1,500 people out there on a day.”
“We are pretty family-orientated,” Benson said, with others saying they have come a long-ways from their first year. “There will be a hot-wheels kid race too, in between the mud race.”
Approved the quote from Quality Flow for $3,900, which is replacement volutes and impeller for KSB KRT F80-200 pumps at Clara lift station.
Approved resolution 2021-13 adopting records retention schedule.
Approved operating transfers as follows: operating fund transfer of $14,291.50 from Fund 402 Industrial Park to Fund 406 Industrial Park; operating fund transfer of $321,166.13 from Fund 402 Industrial Park to Fund 412 ISD 318/CC; approved the hire of part-time seasonal recreation coordinator.
“This is just a move forward, to put it out there,” Tabaka said.
The board of appeals and equalization for the City of Cohasset will meet on April 28, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Cohasset Community Center.
Approved claims in the amount of $117,181.53, the March 23, 2021 city council minutes and acknowledged the March 1, 2021 public utilities commission, the March 2, 2021 economic development authority minutes and the January 6, 2021 planning commission minutes.
All council members were present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.