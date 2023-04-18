Stephanie Kessler, Cohasset Park and Rec Coordinator, wanted to talk about what they accomplished over the winter at last Tuesday's regularly scheduled Cohasset City Council meeting. They did 24 snowshoe hikes this year, and started Dec. 8, 2022. In January, they added Mondays, “which gave us 12 more opportunities to hike,” Kessler said. “There were 13 hikes we had new people.”
“Average hike was 6.3 people,” Kessler said. “Our smallest hike was three people, and our largest was 10.”
“The most unique reason that two people came was that it was a Christmas gift,” Kessler said. “Someone called me before Christmas and said, I want to give them an experience.”
“They also loved that it was free,” Kessler said. “It is a neat thing we are providing. There are the physical benefit, and there are mental and emotional parts of it."
Kessler said full moon hikes were a success, with six total. A total of 95 people came on those six hikes.
Kessler also started a Cribbage Club.
“I only had three people come consistently,” Kessler said and referenced scheduling conflicts.
The Fat Tire Bike Rice had 41 racers.
“That was a huge success,” Kessler said.
Kessler also extended her thanks to the grooming of the trails.
Kessler talked about a good turnout with fourth and fifth grade volleyball which are practicing in the school gym.
Weekly walks replaced the snow showing this Spring and she said they walk from Tioga Beach down to 63 on the paved trail.
“We are going to have the fifth graders write an essay on what it takes to be a good mayor,” Kessler said, and added they are going to make it part of the curriculum. “Mayor [Andy] did go to the school and talk to the two classrooms. They had great questions.”
“Three children will win a $25, $15 and $10,” Kessler said. “They will come to an upcoming council meeting to be recognized.”
In other business, on April 11, the council:
Approved the Itasca Recreation Plan.
Approved the donation for Mayor of the Day contest.
Approved the request to hire Dan Schroeder as a seasonal employee.
“Sounds like he is a good worker,” Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell said.
Approved the request to set a new public hearing for rezoning of parcels 05-010-4423, 05-010-4412, 05-910-0001, 05-911-001 and 05-010-4413 from April 11, 2023 to April 25, 2023.
Tabled the purchase of shades for Bass Brook Community Center for $4,542.99 from Andy’s Garage Door.
“There was a total of three shades,” MacDonell said. “Approximately 5 by 9 feet.”
Council discussed these were for interior windows but would like to get a second quote.
Approved the fourth payment for site grading for $420,721.37.
Approved the purchase of Wetland Banking Credit in the amount of $42,097.26.
The annual Board of Appeal and Equalization hearing will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at City Hall at 9 a.m.
Approved claims in the amount of $1,112,272.33 and the March 28, 2023 city council minutes. In addition, acknowledged the following: March 6, 2023 public utilities commission minutes, the March 7, 2023 economic development authority minutes and the cemetery deeds for Jean Anderson and Gary and Alice Gunther.
“The price is up due to site grading,” Councilor Andrew Harkala said.
Councilor Kevin Ott and Terry Bartz were absent with notice. There was no resident input.
