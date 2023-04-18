Stephanie Kessler, Cohasset Park and Rec Coordinator, wanted to talk about what they accomplished over the winter at last Tuesday's regularly scheduled Cohasset City Council meeting. They did 24 snowshoe hikes this year, and started Dec. 8, 2022. In January, they added Mondays, “which gave us 12 more opportunities to hike,” Kessler said. “There were 13 hikes we had new people.”

“Average hike was 6.3 people,” Kessler said. “Our smallest hike was three people, and our largest was 10.”


