The City of Cohasset and the Deer River Bushwhacker Snowmobile club will be partnering to groom trails in the City of Cohasset. Current Cohasset trails are in inconvenient places, so the two groups are working collaboratively to come up with a new plan. Initial plans show a 0.4 mile across Little Jay, but it was stated they hoped to connect to Pokegama Lake, but they are not there yet, as additional questions need to be answered.
"It will bypass most of the neighborhood [through the City of Cohasset]," Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy stated.
Deer River Bushwhacker’s Snowmobile Club President, Jeff Herfandal, attended Tuesday's meeting, and talked about the existing trail being a poor route.
"We have the trail that starts at the Taconite Trail all the way over to Avenue of Pines," Herfandal said. “We are eager to help."
The snowmobile club has one big groomer, and a big drag. However, they will have to use a smaller piece of equipment which Herfandal asked if the City had a place for them to store it.
“If we are going to partner with you, we would potentially want a place to store the smaller snowmobile," Herfandal said.
“We can figure something out, that isn’t a big deal,” Mayor Hagy said.
“We would like to see it groomed, all the way to Pokegama, but for now it was just to Little Jay," Herfandal said. “We are here to support the sport."
In other business:
A Cohasset resident raised his concerns about the cost of the school project, as well as what people in the City of Cohasset were going to get out of the Tioga Mountain Bike trail.
Council addressed his concerns, with Councilor Terry Bartz explaining that in the meantime, people are going to go eat at restaurants in town, and spend their money in town.
“We are trying to be our own identity, bring people in our area, and bring our tax base up,” Bartz said.
“I’m glad you brought the concerns and questions up,” Mayor Hagy said.
The council also brought up the fact that by 2030, Unit 3 at Minnesota Power will be shut down, which adds up to 20 percent of the City's tax capacity. By 2035, they would be totally non-coal.
“We either max out our tax capacity or be proactive,” Mayor Hagy said. “And we are being proactive.”
“Minnesota Power used to be 75 percent of our tax base, but one and two shut down,” Finance Director Max Peters said.
“We are trying to set ourselves up so we will be alright,” Bartz said. “Our number one priority is to keep our taxes down.”
“We are trying to make the City of Cohasset a destination,” Bartz added.
“We are not a bedroom community for Grand Rapids,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved Pay Estimate Number Two for final topsoil placement and seeding at Tioga Recreation Area Pavilion to TNT Aggregates for $69,742.47.
“It looks really nice, it’s very massive, and it fits in with the area,” Bob Beaver, Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) said.
“We will be putting lights up there, but they will be solar lights,” Bartz said, and that the public utilities commission is working on it.
“The picnic tables and the fire pit is already being used,” Beaver said.
“That’s it, that is the end of the project,” Mayor Hagy said.
Reviewed quotes from Northland Lawn, Sport and Equipment: Z900 Series Collector/Striper for Portage Park ($4,400), Z300 Series Collector for Cemetery ($7,000) and Z300 Series Collector for Cemetery ($7,000).
“We knew those mowers were needed,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved Quote from Fastenal for two flammable storage units in the amount of $2,109.52.
Approved revised quote for vehicle lift from Equipment Services Inc., for $8,970.
“We approved already $6,200,” Mayor Hagy said.
“The lifts that would be best fitted for the City, would have the roll jacks,” Councilor Tim Carlson said.
“Wiring is included, and training,” Mayor Hagy said.
The City office and shop will be closed Monday, February 15, 2021.
Approved claims in the amount of $48,373.11, the January 26, 2021 city council minutes and acknowledged the January 4, 2021 PUC minutes, the January 5, 2021 economic development authority minutes and the cemetery deed for Varberg.
All council members were present.
