Stephanie Kessler, with Cohasset Parks and Recreation, gave an update at the August 23, 2022 city council meeting of all the happenings throughout the Summer, along with what is planned for this Fall.  

Something new Kessler is going to try are moon hikes and tentatively looking at October 6 and December 7 for dates and hoping to do them during a reasonable time. More details for time and location to come, and possible date change.  

