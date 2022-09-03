Stephanie Kessler, with Cohasset Parks and Recreation, gave an update at the August 23, 2022 city council meeting of all the happenings throughout the Summer, along with what is planned for this Fall.
Something new Kessler is going to try are moon hikes and tentatively looking at October 6 and December 7 for dates and hoping to do them during a reasonable time. More details for time and location to come, and possible date change.
Kessler said there were 64 kids in T-ball and four teams.
“I really wanted to thank our coaches and sponsors,” Kessler said. “It was a big success.”
In the Spring they had 34 kids, Kindergarten through grade three, with soccer.
Kessler has been averaging about three people with walks and started in August a family kickball.
“They all got a freezie at the end,” Kessler said, which was held at Portage Park.
Recently, there was Thrill Seeker Bike Race, with over 300 people, with Kessler stating there were different classes and 37 t-shirts sold.
Kessler coordinated with Itasca Community College and the GIS students made the new maps for the ski trails, and Minnesota Power will be paying for the maps.
“A big thank you for fixing the handicap place,” councilor Tim Carlson said.
“It made a big difference,” Kessler said.
Pony football started August 1, 2022.
“Portage Park is where everyone comes to play their games,” Kessler said.
Soccer will also be starting again and people are encouraged to contact Kessler to sign up.
Adult flag football will start soon.
Also new this fall is a Thunderhawk club from 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Kessler offered to go and do kickball with the kids at the Cohasset Elementary School, every Tuesday.
“I thought it would be important that the City be involved,” Kessler.
Additional annual events happening this fall include the Halloween Party on October 31, and Light the Night. Later in the meeting, council approved this date for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
“We need signs out at Portage Park that this is a tobacco free facility,” Carlson said.
“You have done a wonderful job for the City,” Bartz said.
Approved the quote for the Fire Department washing machine in the amount of $11,995.53. “The first initial part to fix was just over $1,000,” Cohasset Fire Chief Dave Meyers stated, adding instead of spending money on repairs, the department would like to just look for a new one.
Council and the chief discussed how the old machine was for 20 pounds and the new one would hold 40. Council also discussed if the old should be kept for backup, but it was decided there is too much work that would need to be done, and it was from 2005.
Meyers mentioned some upcoming grants the department could apply for to help reduce the price through the Fire Marshall’s office.
“Maybe we can get some of the money back. No guarantees, but worth the effort,” Meyers said.
Approved the firefighter resignation, Charles Gibeau, after one year of service. In addition, Kevin Tinquist, Kurt Werner and Duane Kilde.
“All (Tinqust, Werner and Kilde) as many years as officers,” Meyers said. “We can’t thank them enough for the years.”
“We are losing some really good guys,” Bartz said.
“In their retirement letters, they were all very complementary of the support the City has given over the years,” Meyers said.
“It’s pretty tough when they have been in there that long,” Bartz said.
“They become like friends and family,” Meyers said.
“We have some good guys coming up,” Bartz said.
Approved the quote for the Bass Brook Community Center sign for $4,140.
Approved the response letter from MPCA.
Approved the quote for Water Meters re-stock.
Approved the replacement lighting on county road 62 in the amount of $5,867.
“And it’s our responsibility,” Bartz said.
Approved the quote for the gas main supply parts for relief valve.
Approved ICS contract for Riverfront downtown civil engineering.
Kessler said the Light the Night fireworks display quote came in at $4,800 for a seven-minutes show. Kessler also needed council to approve the date. After discussion, council approved the quote and the date for Thursday, December 1, 2022. More details to come.
The City of Cohasset Office and Shop will be closed Monday, September 5, 2022 in observance of Labor Day.
Approved claims in the amount of $590,632.54, the August 10, 2022 city council minutes and acknowledged the cemetery deed for David and Diana Kovall.
Councilor Terry Bartz led the meeting, in Mayor Greg Hagy’s absence. There was no resident input.
