Cohasset native selected as 2021 Naval Medical Forces Pacific nominee

Petty Officer 1st David Frandsen, a native of Cohasset, Minn., was selected as a Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) 2021 nominee.
NMFP announced the 2022 NMFP Senior Sailor of the Year during a ceremony at Naval Base San Diego, April 13. Frandsen was one of 13 finalists nominated for the award. The finalists represented NMFP commands located from Maryland to Okinawa, Japan. Five hundred and forty-eighth first class petty officer billets across the 13 different NMFP commands competed for the coveted honor. Hospital Corpsman 1st Class David Lay, with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pearl Harbor, was chosen as this year’s winner.
Frandsen joined the Navy 19 years ago.
“My grandfather served in the Army and my uncle in the Navy so I knew I wanted to join the military,” said Frandsen. “I picked the Navy because I love being out on the water.”
Today, Frandsen serves as a hospital corpsman at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam.
“I love being in the medical field because I can help those that need it the most,” said Frandsen. “I also love being in a leadership position so I can help train the new Sailors.”
Growing up in Cohasset, Frandsen attended Grand Rapids High School and graduated in 2001. Today, Frandsen relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Cohasset to succeed in the military.
“Some of the lessons I learned from where I grew up are to have a very strong work ethic, and to be flexible and ready to adapt, especially when the winter storms and the weather disrupts what do you need to do,” said Frandsen.
Serving in the Navy means Frandsen is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to National defense by being a strong show of force and a sometimes unseen deterrent,” said Frandsen. “The Navy also keeps the shipping lanes open around the world and protects international trade.”
There are many opportunities for sailors, such as Frandsen, to earn recognition in their command.
“My proudest accomplishment from my time in the Navy was being able to serve in foreign hospitals and take care of the sick and wounded all around the world,” said Frandsen.
In addition to this achievement, Frandsen is proud of earning a bachelor’s in healthcare administration and a master’s in business administration. Frandsen was also named Sailor of the Year and has earned Surface, Air and Fleet Marine Force warfare qualifications.
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Frandsen, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy and deploying around the world has given me new perspectives and outlooks on life,” added Frandsen. “I think that made me a better and stronger than if I didn’t have the opportunity to serve.”
