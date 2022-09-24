Cohasset Mayor Hagy passes away

Cohasset Mayor and longtime community member Gregory Hagy passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20 while at home surrounded by his family. Hagy, with his family, made Cohasset their home for more than 40 years. He leaves behind many fond memories with family and friends, and a long history of advocating for his community.

According to his obituary, Hagy was born in 1957 to Robert and Irma Hagy in Grand Rapids, Minn. In 1975, Hagy graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He attended Hibbing Technical College to earn his millwright certification. Hagy retired from Blandin Paper Company in 2015 after 40 years of work.

