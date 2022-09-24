Cohasset Mayor Hagy passes away

Cohasset Mayor and longtime community member Gregory Hagy passed away Tuesday, Sept. 20 while at home surrounded by his family. Hagy, with his family, made Cohasset their home for more than 40 years. He leaves behind many fond memories with family and friends, and a long history of advocating for his community.
According to his obituary, Hagy was born in 1957 to Robert and Irma Hagy in Grand Rapids, Minn. In 1975, Hagy graduated from Grand Rapids High School. He attended Hibbing Technical College to earn his millwright certification. Hagy retired from Blandin Paper Company in 2015 after 40 years of work.
Hagy also worked for the Cohasset Fire Department from 1987-2007 and was an EMT/First Responder. Additionally, Hagy opened GT Industrial Pump Sales & Maintenance. From 2020-21 he enjoyed driving school buses for Independent School District 318. Hagy was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Masonic Lodge 408.
“Greg had a lust for life. He had a huge smile and a bigger heart,” said Max Peters, Director of City Operations and Finance Director for the City of Cohasset.
Hagy has been a part of his community in many ways, but the one that may stick out to most is his time serving as the Mayor of Cohasset for 12 years from January 1, 2011 to September 20, 2022.
“As Mayor of Cohasset, Greg Hagy was an unexpectedly amazing leader,” Peters shared. “Mayor Hagy surrounded himself with a strong team, listened to those around him, and made decisive decisions for the best of Cohasset.”
Hagy was dedicated to the community of Cohasset and to improving the quality of life for everyone there. Cohasset City Councilor Andy Haarklau shared that Hagy loved Cohasset and worked to improve available amenities such as Portage Park and the Tioga Recreation area.
Council Terry Bartz, who has been serving as pro-tem mayor for the past few weeks, said Hagy was very involved in the development of the second industrial park, senior center, downtown Cohasset, Great Tails Animal Rescue, a new public works building and many other projects. Additionally, Hagy was determined to provide natural gas for everyone within the city of Cohasset and many others outside of the city, according to Bartz.
“He took the mayor position very, very serious,” said Bartz. “He was at city hall a lot. He took pride in what he did and he was an asset to the city.”
“He was very involved. He probably liked doing that better than anything.”
Most recently, Hagy was a strong supporter of the proposed Huber Engineered Woods Mill project in Cohasset.
“Greg was a tireless leader as the Mayor of Cohasset,” Haarklau stated. “He was always promoting the area we live in and what it has to offer. He worked very hard to continually improve our area and what it offers our citizens and businesses.”
Outside of his work, Hagy enjoyed music, hunting and fishing.
Bartz noted, “He was a great animal lover. He was kind of an animal whisperer.”
Haarklau added, “Greg was just a ‘good guy’, he loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing and was a model civil servant with his work at the city and the Fire department.”
Hagy certainly leaves behind some big shoes to fill for his many roles in the community. He also leaves behind a legacy of commitment to the area and the people he knew.
“I hope that future Mayors of Cohasset follow his leadership, engagement and work ethic to lead the city in coming years,” Haarklau commented.
“Greg cared about the community of Cohasset,” said Peters. “His passion for the area and the people was evident to those that knew him. The legacy and impact from Mayor Hagy’s leadership will be felt far into the future of Cohasset.”
A visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Cohasset Community Center at 11 a.m. with a memorial service following at 12 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Wildwood Cemetery in Cohasset.
