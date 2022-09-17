Facing multiple felony drug charges, Lawrence Charles Anderson, Jr, 55, of Cohasset, made his first appearance in Itasca County District Court on Sept. 14. The charges against Anderson include First Degree Sale of Controlled Substances, Second Degree Possession of Controlled Substances, and Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Possession. The maximum penalty for the top count is 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. These charges arise from an investigation by members of the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) including the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Rapids Police Department.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 12,the AIM-VCET Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Anderson’s residence at 25233 County Road 62 in Cohasset. Upon entering the residence, Anderson and a female party were located and detained. AIM-VCET TAsk Force members searched the residence, locating numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Also found were various prescription pills and unidentified pills as well as suspected mushrooms. A brass knuckles knife was found hanging on the bed frame. The total weight of all suspected methamphetamine seized during the search was 29.944 grams and the weight of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms was 1.363 grams.

