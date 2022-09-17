Facing multiple felony drug charges, Lawrence Charles Anderson, Jr, 55, of Cohasset, made his first appearance in Itasca County District Court on Sept. 14. The charges against Anderson include First Degree Sale of Controlled Substances, Second Degree Possession of Controlled Substances, and Fifth Degree Controlled Substance Possession. The maximum penalty for the top count is 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine. These charges arise from an investigation by members of the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) including the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office and Grand Rapids Police Department.
According to the criminal complaint, on Sept. 12,the AIM-VCET Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Anderson’s residence at 25233 County Road 62 in Cohasset. Upon entering the residence, Anderson and a female party were located and detained. AIM-VCET TAsk Force members searched the residence, locating numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a large quantity of methamphetamine. Also found were various prescription pills and unidentified pills as well as suspected mushrooms. A brass knuckles knife was found hanging on the bed frame. The total weight of all suspected methamphetamine seized during the search was 29.944 grams and the weight of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms was 1.363 grams.
A record check revealed that Anderson has the following past criminal convictions: Interference with a 911 call, gross misdemeanor; violation of an order for protection, misdemeanor; violation of a domestic abuse no contact order (six counts), felony; domestic assault, felony; controlled substance crime in the fifth degree, felony and DWI, misdemeanor.
The AIM VCET was created in January of 2022 and received State of Minnesota grant funding to investigate, identify, and disrupt illegal drug activity within the jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members. Law Enforcement Agencies throughout the three counties have signed a joint powers agreement allowing law enforcement officers to seek out and conduct criminal investigations on those who are involved with controlled substance and violent crimes. The AIM VCET requests that if any citizens in the three county coverage area who have concerns or information regarding ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes are to contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.
At Anderson’s arraignment hearing, the prosecutor requested the court set bail at $200,000 without conditions and $100,000 with conditions based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the Anderson’s criminal history. District Court Judge Korey Wahwassuck agreed and set bail as requested. Anderson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2022.
