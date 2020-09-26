The Cohasset City Council approved resolution 2020-19 adopting the 2021 proposed budget and approved resolution 2020-20 adopting the preliminary 2020 tax levy collectible in 2021 at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The City’s total tax levy would be $3,036,500, with $2,936,500 going toward the general fund and $100,000 into the economic development authority fund.
“We can always go down, but we can’t go up, right,” asked Councilor Jason Tabaka, with Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy stating yes.
Finance Manager Max Peters stated the tax capacity went down by 2.2 %, from 32.6% last year, to 30.4% this year.
“You can expect a reduction in taxes, even though we are increasing the levy,” Peters said. “As long as taxable market value stays the same.”
“We hired two employees. We have to levy and pay for the employees,” Mayor Hagy said.
The tax levy would increase by $86,500 over last year.
Prior to the regular meeting, the council held an open work session at 6 p.m. to discuss the budget.
In other business:
• Council was asked to act on the recommendation from the planning commission, not the public utilities commission, to approve an interim conditional use permit from Safety First and Todd Jaranson to stockpile up to 250 truckloads of tamarack chips at 36209 Columbus Avenue.
“There are locks on the gates,” Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle said.
The Mayor had a question from a resident if there was any safety concern and duration of the storage.
“The chips are from debarked logs, and we have washed them twice in our process, so there isn’t much left to run off,” Jaranson said, adding the chips are used in several playgrounds around the area.
“The storage location is the gravel pit,” Tuttle said. “It’s truly an interim use.”
• Approved resolution 2020-18 from Lake Country Power for a request for vacation process for signage. The City of Cohasset had a utility right-of-way within the City which was needed by Lake Country Power to add a sign.
“They built that beautiful building, now they want to advertise it,” Mayor Hagy said.
“So basically, it would go back on the tax roll,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
“This is just the start of the process, vacating the right of way,” Tuttle said.
• Approved the signage request from Walt Shadley, Cohasset Public Works, to purchase three signs that would provide direction to the Tioga Recreation Area. Two would be installed on County Road 63 and one sign would be installed on Highway 6.
The total cost of all three signs would be $4,402.80 and the work would be done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).
• The council acknowledged Jeff Sheldon’s resignation from the Cohasset Public Utility Commission.
“We don’t have to accept this, we can make him stay,” Mayor Hagy joked.
“We’re going to lose a good guy there,” Bartz said, with the council extending their appreciation and thanks.
• The council approved the natural gas line extension to Loon Island Lake, at an approximate cost of $6,000. The extension would be approximately 1,000 feet with two to three customers, and a two to three year payback.
“I did not have time to run this through the PUC [public utilities commission],” Mayor Hagy added, due to its timeliness.
• Approved the request for NCS drilling to operate within the city.
• All flower boxes and planters must be removed from grave sites at Wildwood Cemetery by October 1, 2020. Council added that if someone has something they can’t get to and that they want to keep, to call the office, and the City will help arrange.
• Turkey Bingo has been canceled for the first time and the City is talking about a potential drive-by for Halloween. Events at the community center have been canceled, and the Mayor and council expressed their concerns about wanting the old normal back.
• Approved claims in the amount of $457,510.59 and the Sept. 8, 2020 city council minutes. The council acknowledged the August 3, 2020 PUC minutes and the cemetery deeds for Timothy and Joan Sipe and Kathy A Zellmer Spawn.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
