Cohasset City Council had their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 and addressed that the city office and shop will be closed, Monday, May 31, 2021 in honor of Memorial Day.
In other business:
There was no resident input.
Approved the agenda as read.
“This was our first meeting without masks on, and it feels great,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
There was a 7:05 p.m. public hearing for Otterrock Resort to consider the environmental assessment worksheet EAW comments, to decide if an environmental impact statement (EIS) is needed and approve, disapprove or suggest modifications to Otterrock Resort (Emily and James Bujold) planned unit development (PUD) for Property at 36225 Otterway in Section 22, Township 55 North, Range 26 West, Itasca County, Minnesota.
“We planned to have the public hearing, to act on the EAW, but the comment period would end May 27,” Greg Tuttle, Cohasset Zoning Officer stated. “My recommendation is that the public hearing is open, and it be continued to the next regular council meeting on June 8, 2021 and that would be past the comment dates. It talks about substantive comments, that address the accuracy and completeness of the EAW.”
“We are looking for six substantial environmental impacts,” Tuttle said.
A motion was made to continue the public hearing on the June 8, 2021 regular city council meeting at 7:05 p.m.
“That gives you more time to collect comments,” Mayor Hagy said. “Our intent was to do it tonight.”
If it gets approved on June 8, it will get moved into the PUD process.
Approved the 2021 bituminous improvements project.
“We have quite a few of them from SEH (Short, Elliot and Hendrickson) Engineering in front of you,” Mayor Hagy said. “Ten roads at $349,856, which is about nine cents less than what we budgeted for.”
Bob Beaver, with SEH Engineering, explained the area is mainly north of the river, and west of County Road 62.
“Are the painted lines included?” Mayor Hagy asked. “The only question I have is that we have roads that have a centerline, where the road isn’t wide enough. With the center lines, you may wipe out some mailboxes if you stay between the lines.”
“It’s a lot of side streets, and roads that are starting to deteriorate,” Beaver said. “Our goal is 11 feet for a lane.”
Amended resolution 2021-04 to include the new community/senior center rental fee.
Approved the waiver of conflict of interest letter from Kennedy and Graven, which has to do with the Cohasset Manufacturing facility.
“We are hoping to announce it in the next month,” Cohasset Finance Director Max Peters stated.
Adopted the recommendations from the State of Minnesota auditor’s office by approving resolution 2021-15 and resolution 2021-16.
Approved completion of Natural Gas Extension on County Road 227 for $10,500.
Approved the recommendation of the personnel committee to set dates for interviews for Monday, June 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. and June 9, 2021 at 6 p.m.
Approved claims in the amount of $93,146.90, the city council minutes from May 11, 2021 and acknowledged the cemetery deed for Alyssa Anwiler and Doris Persig.
Cohasset Clean Up Days, is coming up, Sunday, June 6 through Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
“All metal stuff should be taken over to Bass Brooke Recycling,” Tuttle said. “All residents received a mailing.”
All council members were present.
