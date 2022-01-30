Cohasset City Council held a community engagement session on Jan. 18, 2022, to discuss plans for downtown development.  

“We had a pretty good turnout,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. “People seemed to like what we were talking about.”  

An in-depth feature on the downtown development for the City of Cohasset, will publish in a future issue of the Grand Rapids Herald Review.  

In other business:  

The agenda was approved with one add-on.  

AWAIR Safety Awards were approved. The annual budget was $6,000.  

Promotional tumblers were tabled until a further meeting.  

Approved shop racking for Cohasset Public Works.  

Council approved the utility locators. Twenty-five thousand was budgeted, but the total came in under budget for two locators.  

Approved the salt/sand applicator truck attachment that was budgeted and previously discussed.  

Approved an engineering services contract, for a spec incubator building, in the industrial park, which was an add-on item.  

Approved claims in the amount of $297,319.07 and the January 11, 2022 city council minutes.  

Councilor Tim Carlson was absent with notice. There was no resident input.

