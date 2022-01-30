Cohasset holds community engagement session for downtown development By Alicia Bauman For the Herald-Review Jan 30, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cohasset City Council held a community engagement session on Jan. 18, 2022, to discuss plans for downtown development. “We had a pretty good turnout,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said at Tuesday’s regular city council meeting. “People seemed to like what we were talking about.” An in-depth feature on the downtown development for the City of Cohasset, will publish in a future issue of the Grand Rapids Herald Review. In other business: The agenda was approved with one add-on. AWAIR Safety Awards were approved. The annual budget was $6,000. Promotional tumblers were tabled until a further meeting. Approved shop racking for Cohasset Public Works. Council approved the utility locators. Twenty-five thousand was budgeted, but the total came in under budget for two locators. Approved the salt/sand applicator truck attachment that was budgeted and previously discussed. Approved an engineering services contract, for a spec incubator building, in the industrial park, which was an add-on item. Approved claims in the amount of $297,319.07 and the January 11, 2022 city council minutes. Councilor Tim Carlson was absent with notice. There was no resident input. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cohasset City Council Session Politics City Council Applicator Community Engagement Greg Hagy Economics Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Itasca County charges men with First Degree Controlled Substance Crimes Matthew Mark Haschka Richard Chandler Timothy D. Mackey 1944-2022 Ronald Keith Bertram 1954-2022 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. GrandRapidsMN.com eNews Brief Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
