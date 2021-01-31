Walt Shadley, Cohasset Public Works, provided the Cohasset City Council Tuesday, Jan. 26, with a summary from 2020 public works projects. He explained different roads that were paved and even added he had received some great feedback. Shadley received a phone call in regard to a road that was redone, and said, the resident was so happy as he wasn’t spilling his coffee every morning.
Throughout the summer, Shadley said the department worked on cleaning up numerous downed trees from storms, as well as completed dirt work and patching on about a dozen roads.
“A lot of effort has been put in over summer and fall,” Shadley said, adding they have been creating service excel worksheets so the equipment can be on a rotation.
Shadley explained they fulfilled about 24 sign and post requests throughout the city.
Shadley also provided a public utilities update stating there were several hits. This summer there was a force main hit at Highway 62.
“It could have been really critical, but we held it under control,” Shadley said. “The guys have been busy, and I’ve enjoyed working here.”
“I know the fiberoptics were busy this past summer,” Mayor Greg Hagy said.
“I know it will continue this summer but probably not as hectic,” Shadley said.
In other business, the council:
Approved AWAIR Safety Awards.
“We do this twice a year,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the quote from Plackner Tree Care for removal of 10 jack pines at Wildwood Cemetery for $1,800.
“Now that comes out of the cemetery fund, correct?” Councilor Terry Bartz asked.
Approved the quote from McCoy for attachment for the skid steer at $6,163.
“Seems to be pretty worn out,” Mayor Hagy said in regard to the broom.
“When we bought that ASV, it was used,” Councilor Tim Carlson said.
“It’s prior to 2012,” Councilor Jason Tabaka said.
“Is that on the depreciation scheduled,” Phillip Hermel asked, with discussion being had to add it to the depreciation schedule.
Approved the quote from Quality Flow for a replacement pump for lift station number eight in the amount of $8,935.
Approved the following contingency additions to the Community Center Daycare Project: playground at a cost of $59,140.76 and flooring for $6,400.
“My expectation from Max, from what I’ve heard, is that there is an anticipated opening March or April,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Why wasn’t that in the main bid?” Carlson asked.
With Bartz adding in the same issue was with the furniture.
“This is the cheaper way to go,” Mayor Hagy said. “The idea is to save money.”
“Is there any more things that are left out, that we are aware of?” Hermel asked.
“No, this is it. This will make it ready to open,” Mayor Hagy said.
“At this point, if we have the car, and these are the tires, and this is it, then we are ok,” Hermel said.
Dean Scherf, Cohasset Security Officer, stated “It’s been pretty quiet actually.”
Scherf has been getting some complaints in regard to the snowmobile trail. He explained people have been still taking the old route, as the signs have been taken down. They are figuring out other options to re-route the trail.
“There are some good options out there,” Scherf said.
Discussion about the Bushwacker trail and also a trail connecting to the Industrial Park was made.
“My opinion, if you can get the snowmobile club involved, that is the best option,” Scherf said. “We will get to the bottom of this.”
“The ice is phenomenal,” Tabaka said. “The rink attendant is doing a great job keeping the ice cleared off.”
Approved claims in the amount of $128,418.82, the January 12, 2021 city council minutes and acknowledged the cemetery deed for Melissa White.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
**In the previous Cohasset City Council recap, the Grand Rapids Herald Review should have noted in the article, that Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy was re-elected for his position. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.**
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.