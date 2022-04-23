A Cohasset resident spoke during resident input at the Tuesday, April 12 Cohasset City council meeting, advocating for peaceful recreational property, one in which the city does not fund - the multi-purpose trails.
“My interest in that has been 30 years working in there, and linking the two pieces of property together. In the past the city has been very kind to provide some services, to help me along with maintaining the trails. The trails have been utilized, virtually every day. It’s a trail system used by the adult population,” the resident said.
“There is always someone in there,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
“We have a lot of outsiders in there, too in the summertime,” the resident said. “In the past the city has helped with mowing” among other things.
The resident stated last summer it was unbelievable the amount of trees that went down and was hoping the city could resume mowing in the trails.
Mayor said he would look into what he could do.
In other business, the council:
Approved the natural gas valve maintenance in the amount of $30,000.
“We approved this during the budget meeting,” Mayor Hagy said. “This needs upgrades. We are required to keep those valves “up to snuff.””
Approved the purchase of two John Deere Skid Steer Attachments.
“We approved this at the budget meeting. It’s two attachments, one is a rotary cutter, and the other is a scrap grapple,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the Industrial Park gas main completion.
“This is the worst year in 10 years for bid pricing,” Mayor Hagy said.
City Engineer Bob Beaver brought copies of the abstract for the council to see.
“So what the letter states, there were two bids, one from Casper Construction and one from TNT,” Beaver said who explained that pipe, valving and hydrants and hard to get. He listed four items being $76,000 higher than the engineering estimate.
“It shows that inflation is here, and it’s real,” Beaver said. “We did work with McCoy and pushed it out as far back as we could. The numbers aren’t great, but they are justified, and they are what they are.”
Bartz stated, “It’s a good project.”
Approved the portage park fertilization.
“We do this every year,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the Highway 2 East Water Main Extension.
“This is the one for McCoy,” Councilor Terry Bartz stated.
Approved the Columbus variance refund.
“Due to an error on the zone map, a variance was not required,” Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle stated. “We are recommending he gets the $440 back.”
The Council discussed and approved an appointment for the Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (WMMPB).
Heard an update on City Clean Up Days set for June 5, 6 and 7.
“This year it should be no different than other years,” Tuttle stated. “The County has a fund they are willing to dip into, to have a dumpster for demos and one for tires.”
Tuttle talked briefly about Benson Bog Days.
“Conditions would be the same as other years,” Tuttle said.
“I think it has gotten better and better each year,” Councilor Tim Carlson stated. “From the first year, until last year, I think you guys are doing awesome.”
Held a public hearing on the development program for municipal development district number 4 creation of TIF plan for the establishment of TIF no. 4-1. A motion was made to table the current public hearing, to May 10, 2022.
Discussed applications to fill the vacancy on the council.
“We had some really good applicants apply,” Mayor Hagy said.
After discussion, Mayor Hagy stated Andy Harkala was appointed and that the entire council would be open for election soon.
“Andy, welcome to the team. Everyone else, thank you for applying,” Mayor Hagy said.
Council stated he would be sworn in at the April 26, 2022 meeting.
Approved the license to cross and access to property.
“This was a time-sensitive matter,” Mayor Hagy said, as it has to do with a first-time homebuyer closing.
“They need this license to cross,” Tuttle said. “We have done one of these before in this same area.”
The City of Cohasset Office and Shop was closed Friday, April 15, 2022 in observance of Good Friday.
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. would be the annual board of appeal and equalization hearing held in the City activity room.
Approved claims in the amount of $523,762.11 and the March 22, 2022 city council minutes. “The claims are a very high number for this time of year, but this pays off the daycare/senior center obligation,” Mayor Hagy said.
All council members were present.
