It's been a project in the works since the sale/closure of the former Cohasset Lumber Mill. A vision to essentially replace the tax base knowing the future closure of Boswell. Cohasset City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 heard a presentation and an update on the Downtown Riverfront Development, with hopes to break ground Spring 2023. 

“We have gone through the bonding process… and received some legislative dollars,” Cohasset Finance Director Max Peters said. “What is exciting about this project, is it is a private / public project.”  


