It's been a project in the works since the sale/closure of the former Cohasset Lumber Mill. A vision to essentially replace the tax base knowing the future closure of Boswell. Cohasset City Council on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 heard a presentation and an update on the Downtown Riverfront Development, with hopes to break ground Spring 2023.
“We have gone through the bonding process… and received some legislative dollars,” Cohasset Finance Director Max Peters said. “What is exciting about this project, is it is a private / public project.”
Jeff Schultz, with ICS consulting, said “You as a City have quite a vision…building a community within a community.”
Schultz pointed out having access to the river, restaurants and retail (to build the tax base), hotel, cabin rentals and housing, apartments, townhomes and much more.
“This idea came in Summer 2019. It has been quite a process,” Schultz said. “And we have had a lot of professionals.”
“You heard Max talk about the public / private partnership…. To help build the tax base in and around the region,” Schultz said. “Doing everything we can to preserve the environment around the river.”
A representative from JLG Architects presented, too.
“Greg [Hagy] really set a strong vision for this, and his enthusiasm for this was remarkable. We thank Greg for that," the representative said of the former Mayor who passed away in the fall 2022. It’s like driving through a postcard today. Being about this place, and up north. We are accessible to water, and have a broad community benefit, to replace the lost revenue of Boswell. It’s really a great site.”
“How do we tell the site story? And create a story that has unique attributes,” the representative stated, adding three pieces to the brand. He talked about wood, black and metal elements, and stated possible names for restaurants and bars (1756 restaurant, Spar Bar, Strike).
The representative stated Peters has talked a lot about resorts in ski countries, and in addition, a sports and amenities complex, to support weddings, graduations, big birthday parties, etc. Peters is also encouraging outdoor spas and smaller cabins.
Kent Koerbitz, with ICS Consulting, has lived in the area for 30 some years.
"The property that you have, you could put 17 single family units on the property, but you probably couldn’t recoup the tax base," Koerbitz said. "How can we ensure we are getting the most in our tax dollars moving forward. Originally, we had a concept of a small harbor; now, two docks, in a kidney shaped piece. There is a natural depression.....Permitting we are pretty much ready to go."
“You have to have a significant story… and just making sure all the pieces come together (in order to make changes to the riverbank),” Koerbitz said. “You own the land and titles are clear.”
Koerbitz talked about contour survey work and removal of sawdust piles. Koerbitz stated the County was willing to accept the material at no cost. Over 10,000 cubic yards of sawdust was removed, up to 25 feet deep. Majority of the sawdust was removed, but there still is some remaining.
“We needed to get that out, in order to test the soil,” Koerbitz said. “That was just completed at the end of November.”
Archeological testing has been completed and they are working on establishing an agreement for a storage unit relocation, with Koerbitz stating they think they can convert that into a more profitable area. In addition, looked at civil design of site roads and infrastructure.
“We are looking to replace a significant tax loss,” Koerbitz said. “So we have loaded this property up.”
Koerbitz talked about the arena and fieldhouse pre-design, and looking at a sports complex, with an arena on one side and a fieldhouse on the other side.
He talked about a planned unit development (PUD) over confirmed master plan and lays out parameters as to what can go in there and what can’t.
“It sounds like you are on top of it,” Mayor Andrew MacDonell said.
“We still think we are on schedule to break ground in the Spring,” Koerbitz said.
Schultz provided a projection within the next 90 days: completion on pre-design for area/fieldhouse, results of archaeological study, working with legislature on project funding, permit approvals, work with storage unit owners on a relocation plan, formally divide the property into strategic parcels and adopt PUD and civil design complete for infrastructure.
Additional discussion was held, and was stated private investment of $80 to $120 million dollars, and the ability for vertical boat stacking. It mentioned a 64-room hotel, restaurant and event center, and the idea of "creating a village, sense of community."
Black Water Banks was also a name on the table for the development.
“There is a lot of excitement, and a lot of nice drawings,” Mayor MacDonell said. “Thank you, gentlemen. It was very informative.”
In other business:
Council opened their meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Changes and additions to the agenda were to remove B (Management Compensation and Benefits recommendation from work session), and add the item to hire four new firefighter trainees at $16 per hour.
Approved resolution 2022-23 re-establishing of polling place.
Approved the hire of four new firefighter trainees.
The City of Cohasset Office and Shop will be closed Monday, January 2, 2023 for New Years.
Approved claims in the amount of $176,326.50 and to acknowledge the cemetery deed for Kristin Sokoloski.
There was no resident input.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.