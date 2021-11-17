Several Cohasset residents and surrounding area community members spoke at Tuesday’s (Nov. 9) public hearing giving opposition to the Environmental Assessment Worksheet (EAW) for Huber Engineered Wood. The public hearing was tabled to Tuesday, Nov. 16.
Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle was not present to provide comment.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC, a subsidiary of J. M. Huber Corp., plans to build a $440 million oriented strand board manufacturing plant on more than 400 acres of property at Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center’s “North Site,” in Cohasset. The mill will manufacture wall and roof sheathing integrated structural panels and high-performance subflooring. These specialty engineered wood products are used nationwide in single-family, multifamily and light commercial buildings.
In a letter to Itasca County residents, HEW President Brian Carlson stated they anticipate bringing over 150 direct new jobs to Itasca County and surrounding areas while contributing growth opportunities in adjacent local industries, including timber and trucking.
“So far we have got some negative comments, but we have plenty of positive comments,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said. “I would ask that we could extend it and table it to Nov. 16, 2021.”
“What a fantastic project for this area, and what a fantastic way to replace the tax base with Line 3 going down in the future for Minnesota Power.”
A mill manager for a local mill in Bemidji presented and spoke about how the mill is invested in the community there.
“We are a significant economic engine in that area and we have employment over 400,” the manager stated, both indirectly and directly, with approximately 130 to 140 people working directly at the plant.
One person asked of the managers to withdraw the current EAW.
“Are you getting any of your timber from this area?” Mayor Hagy said.
“Yes,” the manager said.
“The trouble is that we haven’t seen any detail. We keep being told, we don’t need to think about it,” he stated.
“The data that we have is that there is not enough wood to keep us all going,” the manager said.
Mayor Hagy asked to see the report that shows there isn’t enough aspen to support both.
An interim manager for the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe also spoke and stated, “We have attempted to engage with Huber since it was released in press release form from the Governor. We did meet with Huber, and where they would source their timber. And the sources they would mitigate to alleviate the environmental impact.”
One of his several concerns he brought up was in regard to disruptions to wetlands with discussion also happening over wetland credits.
“From the band’s position, the environment is more important than the jobs,” the interim manager stated.
“This would be a significant increase to greenhouse gas emissions throughout the region and statewide,” the Leech Lake representative added.
“We’ll debate that,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Do you have a formal copy of your objections?” Mayor Hagy asked.
“Our comments were filed in writing,” he explained.
A Cohasset resident that lives within a quarter mile from where Huber Engineered Woods is to be located brought up concerns about groundwater and how nobody from Huber has contacted him.
“I thought they have contacted all the residents,” Mayor Hagy said.
“They haven’t talked to anybody,” the resident stated. “What is their plan with water runoff and how will that affect my ground water?”
“How about noise pollution? Traffic? So they are going to bring a railroad in there?” The resident added.
“Private loggers are completely out of business. Those boys are excited,” Mayor Hagy said. “We have to look into those numbers too.”
Another Cohasset resident and Environmental Director for the band spoke and stated the presenter earlier speaking on behalf of the band did a good job presenting. He explained that Huber would be approximately one mile from the edge of the reservation.
“There is a lot of history with lands being stolen,” the resident stated. “People are fearful. A lot of our elders go to the woods to find medicine. To find things people use.”
He discussed the significant impacts of when you don’t let an aspen forest mature, and how other environmental happenings then start taking effect.
“Does the Huber plant need to be this big? How much wood is available?” These were other questions he brought forth.
“What we are seeing is delay, delay, delay. This council is not big on delaying,” Mayor Hagy said.
A motion and a second to table the EAW to next Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. was made.
“Between now and then, we will have a response from our attorney,” Mayor Hagy said. “Here’s business to business. Hoping yours does well, and ours does well.”
In other business:
• A Cohasset resident questioned some places around man hole covers. Cohasset Mayor Greg stated he would talk to the public works department to see what they could do.
• Approved the 2022 liquor licenses for Uecker’s, Florio’s and Rockets.
• Approved the quote from Musco for light fixtures at Portage Park for $14,965.
“Did they look at the ones on the skating rink, also?” Councilor Tim Carlson asked.
“I think they were going to look at all,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
• Approved the invoice from J&M Displays for fireworks for Light the Night for $4,000.
“Last year’s show was amazing,” Mayor Hagy said. “A little something to do for public good.”
Light the Night would be December 2, 2021.
• Approved Dan Toewe’s resignation from the public utilities commission.
“He did a really good job. He will be missed,” Bartz said.
“Thank you Dan. I was on the fire department for many years with him,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Approved the $1,000 donation to the Grand Rapids High School wrestling team for working at the Halloween party.
“They do this every year for us,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Approved hiring of ice rink attendants Benjamin Herfindahl and Hunter Stolley at $12 per hour.
• Approved resolution 2021-42 regarding Project Voyager.
“This is a collaboration project with the City of Grand Rapids,” Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters stated.
“When will this project start?” Carlson asked.
“I believe Spring 2022,” Peters said.
“This is the loop to our water and sewer system,” Mayor Hagy said. “Getting septics off the lakes is a priority.”
• Approved resolution 2021-43 accepting funds from IRRRB infrastructure program.
“This is for an industrial park lot,” Peters said.
Peters discussed they have a potential buyer interested, but the lot needs to be leveled off.
• Approved a motion to certify 2021 unpaid balance to Itasca County as special assessment for collection in 2022.
• Approved a motion to place liens on parcels.
• There would be a public meeting to discuss the downtown marina development project on Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cohasset Community Center.
• Council approved to hire an environmental attorney for the EAW process.
“What’s the process of looking?” A council member asked.
“Well, we have been recommended two names,” Peters said.
• Cohasset Dean Scherf stated he has been getting a lot of calls for property checks, for those who head out of town for the winter.
“A lot of people think the city charges for it, but we don’t,” Scherf said.
• Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 the City of Cohasset will have their appreciation event.
“Call the office,” Bartz said. “If you are on any committee. You must RSVP by the third.”
• Approved claims in the amount of $124,249.44, the October 26, 2021 city council minutes, the October 4, 2021 public utilities minutes and the October 6, 2021 planning commission minutes.
