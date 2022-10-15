Cohasset Public Works / Utilities Supervisor Walter Shadley was present at Tuesday’s regular Cohasset City Council meeting to talk about paving at North Star Point.
“That’s a pretty big project,” Shadley said.
From the original plans, Shadley presented an overlay, to save the city approximately $300,000 and explained it would last approximately 20 years.
“It’s a low use road,” Shadley said. “It would be different if it was a heavier traffic road.”
The original quote was for $661,162, which was reduced to $295,822; a savings of $365,340.
Council questioned if Shadley was OK with this for the longevity of the road and he agreed.
In other business:
• Council approved the tool box for the cemetery shop for $2,500.
“If we bought a new one, it would be way more than that,” Councilor Tim Carlson said.
“We have a shop up there also,” Shadley said. “So what we will do is combine the three tool boxes and spread it out.”
“And it is all stuff you can use?” Councilor Terry Bartz questioned.
“Absolutely,” Shadley mentioned.
• Tony Valtinson, Cohasset Zoning / Safety Officer, presented a variance refund which was approved by council. After discussion, it pertained to a garage, and a variance wasn’t needed for the setback.
• Approved the League of Minnesota Cities – not to waive, waiver form.
“If you look at the form, it reads a bit strange,” Cohasset Finance Director Max Peters said.
• Approved the amended court data services subscriber agreement.
“Allows Dean (Scherf) to have access to Statewide data,” Peters said.
“It is because we don’t have a police force,” Bartz said.
“We currently have it, but it is set to expire,” Peters said.
Council approved the updated joint powers agreement.
“Allows us to work with Itasca County Sheriff’s Department,” Peters said.
• Approved the resolution approving joint powers agreements.
Council approved the request to reschedule the Nov. 8, 2022 city council meeting.
“My recommendation would be to do it Nov, 9, 2022,” Bartz said, approved by council.
• Approved the election judges for the 2022 general election.
• Peters presented the development partnership agreements which would give the city approval for grant money. The council discussed how they are very thankful for their (IRRRB) support, and approved the agreement to partner with IRRRB, and the development partnership agreements.
• Council discussed how the city has been generous enough to donate a couple bikes and helmets for the Fire Department’s annual fundraiser Oct. 20, 2022.
• Valtinson briefly discussed how he is working on the signage at Tioga.
• Approved claims in the amount of $80,127.57, the Sept. 27, 2022 city council minutes and acknowledged the Sept. 12, 2022 public utilities minutes and the Sept. 6, 2022 economic development authority minutes.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
