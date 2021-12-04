City purchases property east of the cemetery for the purpose of a potential housing development
There was a public hearing for Huber Engineered Wood’s Environmental Assessment Worksheet on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 prior to the Cohasset City Council meeting.
“Thanks for being here tonight. We really appreciate the interest and passion about this project,” Mayor Greg Hagy said. “The city takes this role as a responsible government unit very seriously and taking the time to do it right.”
During the comment period, the city received comments from several stakeholders and private citizens.
The city received two requests to extend the comment period.
Following the review, the city has found that more information would be necessary to make a reasonable decision. This includes the long term availability of wood supply in the area, and the effect of the project related to the environment in the area. The city is looking for more information from the project proposer.
The city council made a motion to extend the deadline for the EIS to March 8, 2022 to allow for additional information to be obtained. If a revised EAW is obtained, there would be written notice. Comments will be taken from now until March 8, 2022 .
Mayor Hagy thank all those who attended the hearing and participated in the discussion.
In other business:
It was announced that the City of Cohasset hosted their annual tree lighting and fireworks last Thursday, starting at 7 p.m.
“We are not doing the chili or the massive crowd in the building, with the COVID numbers the way they are,” Mayor Hagy said.
Mayor Hagy stated the Park and Recreation update would be tabled until the next meeting, due to the coordinator not being able to be there.
Approved the continuing education request for Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle.
Approved the purchase of parcel number 05-010-4423 for $175,000.
“That is the property that sits to the east of the cemetery,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
The council discussed how this would not be used to expand the cemetery but could potentially be used for potential housing development.
Approved the hire of Deputy Clerk Crystal Jarvi at a pay rate of $40,000 per year dependent upon a successful background check and drug test with a start date to be determined.
“She is a good candidate. She will be a good fit for the city,” Bartz said.
Volunteer Appreciation event postponed due to high COVID numbers.
Approved claims in the amount of $111,530.34 and the November 9 and 16, 2021 city council minutes.
All councilors were present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.