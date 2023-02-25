Isaac Meyer and Scarlet Bennett with Kootasca Community Action spoke to Cohasset City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 about options with a tax credit housing development.
“We are somewhat new to the game, but the big picture is two-fold…. Our focus is on affordable housing,” Meyer said.
“How do we bring this housing to the communities? It comes down to how Minnesota housing sets up priorities,” Meyer said. “Looking at communities that have workforce needs. You name it, we need it. What is the financial readiness of the project? Have you had a tax credit project recently?”
Meyers explained the role of the tax credit developer.
“When we look at non-profit community development, you will want us to be there,” Meyer said, adding they can contribute substantial financial dollars. “We have a lot of benefits up here, and partners.”
“Very much looking at this as affordable housing,” Meyer said.
“We would be looking at ownership for at least 50 years,” Meyer said. “Our organization is not going anywhere. We are community-based. We would stick with this long-term.”
“What percentage does the City put into this?” Councilor Terry Bartz asked.
Meyer talked about a points system that is used.
Meyer talked about 32 to 38 units of housing.
“This is not a community you would want to build 50 units, and would most likely be multi-level,” Meyer said.
Bennett talked about housing for local jobs and her own experience of having to drive from Remer to Grand Rapids. Bennett talked about 75 percent of the units being two bedrooms or more with onsite management and having green space for families.
Bennett talked about modern design, but yet to blend into the community.
“I love seeing the quality that we are able to bring in,” Bennett said.
Meyer talked about project feasibility.
“Ultimately we are here, because we feel we could make this project happen in your community. If not this year, next year,” Meyer said. “That starts at the core with the market need.”
“We are happy to talk through this,” Meyer said. “If you have any questions, do not hesitate.”
“Personally, I would like to see you move forward,” Cohasset Mayor Andy MacDonell said.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Bartz said.
Bartz made a motion to move forward with this project, and see however it goes.
Council asked, “What are our next steps?”
“The site is the most important thing,” Meyer said.
Bartz said he would like to know what the City would have to put into it to make it work. Council and the representatives from Kootasca discussed how options would be explored, and they would bring the information back to the council.
“I think it’s a good deal,” Bartz said.
“Housing is a very tough deal right now,” Mayor MacDonell said.
In other business:
Council opened their regular meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Council amended the AWAIR safety awards in the amount of $2,975.
“If they were on the department in 2022, they would get both the first half and the second half,” Cohasset Zoning Officer Tony Valtinson said.
Council adopted the findings amending zoning ordinance 10.103 performance standards-signs.
Approved payment for site grading.
“This is the first draw for T&T construction… in the amount of $137,225,” Mayor MacDonell said.
Approved the purchase of a skid steer snow blower.
“We did budget for this,” commented Bartz.
Approved the tentative purchase of a bucket truck after visual inspection by City employees.
“Take a good look at it Walt, and if it doesn’t feel right, walk away,” MacDonell said.
Council approved the hire of Wendy Johnson as a part-time trail groomer.
Approved the 2023 liquor license for the new owners of Uecker’s LMNO Pizza. New owners would not take ownership until March 1, 2023.
Approved the Northwest Gas Contract for 2022-2024.
Item I was an add on. Council approved $5,333 for the 2023 Independence Day fireworks display.
Approved to hire a lobbyist for the Blackwater Banks Riverfront downtown project, up to $25,000. Council mentioned they are looking for approximately $16 million to help the City move forward with infrastructure.
“I’m not sure what the initial cost will be,” MacDonell said.
The City of Cohasset Office and Shop would be closed Monday, February 20, 2023 for President’s Day.
Approved claims in the amount of $162,921.47, the January 24, 2023 city council minutes and acknowledged the November 7, 2022 public utility commission minutes, the December 5, 2022 public utilities commission minutes, the January 3, 2023 economic development authority minutes and the December 7, 2022 planning commission minutes.
All council members were present.
