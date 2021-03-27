Tuesday, the Cohasset City Council approved a request that came out of a working session meeting that night, for a combined project with the City of Grand Rapids for the Echo Park project, to loop the water and sewer system.
“We will also be able to expand our water and sewer system," Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
The total cost to the City of Cohasset would be $296,727.
“When do they expect to get rolling?” Councilor Phillip Hermel asked.
“It’s a fed EDA (Economic Development Authority) project, so it could take some time,” Peters said.
In other business, the council:
Approved a quote from Professional Turf for fertilizer and Application Services for $5,190.
“We do this every three, and an application process,” Mayor Hagy said.
“I do think this is the same one we use every year,” Councilor Terry Bartz said, with it being brought up this was already approved in the 2021 budget.
Approved a quote from Cascade Computers for security cameras for Portage Park for $1,623.57.
“I think it would be a good investment for the City,” Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf said. “We can strategically place four security cameras out there, and cover the whole park.”
Acknowledged the following employee retirement and resignations: Dave O’Fallon (Park and Rec Coordinator, effective April 30, 2021 - retirement) and Brady Thomsen (Public Works, effective March 26, 2021 - resignation).
“Thanks for the service,” Hermel said.
"Thank you Dave for 20 plus years of service and Brady, thank you for working for the City, and good luck in the future,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved acceptance of $10,000 from the Blandin Foundation Grant for purchase of playground equipment to be installed at the new community center.
Approved the draft lease agreement for post office property.
“I just have one question, we are still going to let the 4-H use the community center,” Councilor Terry Bartz asked.
“We are going to let them use the Senior Center,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the Cohasset Daycare-Senior Center agreement and approved party wall agreement between the City of Cohasset and ISD 318.
Approved the purchase of a new lift station meter in the amount of $7,675.
“It can’t be repaired, and it was original install equipment, 30 years,” Mayor Hagy said.
Authorized the Cohasset fire department to sell the tanker truck that the City is replacing in the fire hall at a price of $55,000 and the party selling it would get 10 percent commission off the sale.
The Cohasset Community Center and Shop will be closed Good Friday, April 2, 2021 in observance of Easter.
Approved claims in the amount of $181,684.58 and the March 9, 2021 city council minutes.
Councilor Tim Carlson was absent with notice, there was no resident input.
Cohasset had a closed city council work session to discuss labor negotiations at 6:30 p.m.
