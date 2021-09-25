Great Tails Animal Rescue, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, received news at the regular Cohasset City Council meeting that a 10-acre parcel would be donated to their non-profit organization for future construction of an animal shelter.
A beautiful orange-striped nine-week-old kitten, as well as another rescue pup, were in attendance.
Councilor Terry Bartz was approached by this group, as they were in search of acquiring land or a possible building. Shannon Antilla, President/Co-Founder and Lacey Fally, Vice president/Co-Founder, presented to the council. They explained their 501c3 non-profit is 100 percent volunteer. They estimate needing 5,000 to 6,000 square feet for a future building. The two talked about needing outdoor kennel runs, as well as a garage for the rescue van. Kennel and quarantine rooms to house 15 dogs, and a kennel and quarantine room for 30 cats, as well as office space, would be necessary.
“Once a building or land is acquired, we would start creating blueprints and obtain quotes,” Antilla said, if new construction was their avenue.
“Have you approached any of the charitable foundations in the area?” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy asked.
“Yes,” Antilla said.
So far, $217,000 has been raised to put toward a future building. The group also has a matching grant up to $50,000, and stands debt-free.
“The hardest part is finding a parcel,” Mayor Hagy said.
Currently, there is no animal shelter in Itasca County.
“We weighed out where we could put this,” Bartz said.
“We’ve looked at buildings, but we are finding its too small for our needs,” Antilla said. “We want to be one and done.”
There is a 10 acre plot on the back side of the Industrial Park Cohasset Finance Director Max Peters referenced for a shelter location.
“The question for us is, we are talking about donating the land for this structure,” Mayor Hagy said. “I would make a motion to donate the parcel in the Industrial Park.”
“Looks like we are going to have an animal shelter,” Mayor Hagy continued.
Council unanimously approved the motion.
“Gentlemen, we appreciate this from the bottom of our hearts,” Antilla said.
“Keep up the good work,” Councilmen Phillip Hermel stated.
This groups mission is to provide temporary shelters for stray and abandoned animals, in addition promoting spaying and neutering.
In other business:
Council opened their regular meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Councilor Tim Carlson was absent with notice. One resident asked about the inspection on the engineering progress to this point.
Mayor Hagy said there were four add-ons to the agenda.
Approved the 2021 bituminous paving improvements with a recommendation to award the contract to Hawkinson Construction.
“Basically, the pocket from the river, to the railroad tracks, right on the southside of the highway right here,” City Engineer, Bob Beaver stated. “This is set up for construction yet this year.”
Council set a public hearing to change the zoning ordinance section 10.071, which was a recommendation from the planning commission to Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. as the suggested date.
“This is in reference to building height,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved resolution 2021-31 decreasing traffic speed limit on Tioga Beach Road.
“It is has been brought to our attention there have been high speeds out there,” Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle said. “The City has a radar sign, and we put it out there.”
Tuttle explained four percent of traffic was going the speed limit which is 40 mph or less, 27 percent was traveling 41-51 mph, 62 percent traveling 51-60 mph, six percent going between 61 and 70 mph. And one or two that were going 70 or 80 mph out there.
“There is a lot of people in that area,” Mayor Hagy said. “Judging by the speeds, we can certainly hire some extra patrol, and give some speeding tickets out there. My suggestion is from the stop sign on 63 to the guard rail past the beach, to reduce the speed to 30 mph.”
“The resolution in front of you, does not include how far it stretches,” Tuttle said. “So I would have to amend that.”
“Dean, anything you want to add?” Mayor Hagy asked.
“That one mile puts you past the beach area. I think that would be a good spot, to bump it up if you so choose to do so,” Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf said.
“Recourse is that you can have the area patrolled, or add speed bumps,” Scherf said. “The thing that concerns me, is the play area out toward the road. There is a fence, but there is safety concern there.”
Scherf also referenced the traffic crossing the road after parking their vehicles and trailers after docking their boat.
A motion passed unanimously to change the speed limit from 63, to one mile in, to 30 mph.
“What do we do now if that doesn’t work,” Mayor Hagy asked. “The last thing we want to do is put in speed bumps with all the boat traffic.”
Acknowledged the petition from Tioga Pit residents to create a water surface use ordinance for Tioga Pit, but council decided to not take any action, and encouraged them to contact the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“We received a petition from three residents, and wanted us to create a water surface use ordinance,” Mayor Hagy said. “From my perspective, I don’t know if we want to regulate the water.”
Tuttle explained in the petition it limits it to 25 horse power.
“I have to go along with the Mayor and say, we don’t have any way to enforce it,” Bartz said.
“We made a decision a long time ago, that we aren’t going to put into any rules we can’t enforce,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the quote from Stellar Medical and Equipment in the amount of $4,027.4 for an AED kit for the new senior center and first aid kits for all City buildings.
“We need it,” Councilor Jason Tabaka said.
Approved the quote from Musco Lighting for Portage Park Trouble Shooting in the amount of $6,440.
“We finally found a rig that can reach the lights,” Mayor Hagy said. “It has been a few years since we did the lights.”
Approved to sell a Ford F250 and Schweiss Snow Blower on MNBidd.
Approved the cemetery flower removal notice.
“It happens every year,” Bartz said.
Approved the recommendation from the donation committee for fee waiver for the Community Center rental on Saturday, October 16, 2021 for a benefit event.
Resolution 2021-32 was approved, adopting the 2022 proposed budget at $3,886,500.
“This is the preliminary budget, we can lower it, can not raise it,” Mayor Hagy said.
Resolution 2021-33, adopting preliminary tax levy was approved.
“It is about a 7.5 percent increase over last year,” Mayor Hagy said.
Council discussed this still puts us below other Cities on tax capacities.
“This is not an easy decision for us to make,” Bartz said. “We’ve got to do this. And to keep the City sustainable.”
A motion was made to set the public meeting date to adopt the final budget levy on December 14, 2021 at 7 p.m.
Approved resolution 2021-34, in regard to a parcel for Huber Engineered Woods.
A motion was made to approve the relief association for the Fire Department by $200, which is now at $3,100.
“We’ve been trying to get there,” Bartz said.
Bartz said on October 1, 2021, any items at the cemetery, if not removed, will be removed by the City.
Approved claims in the amount of $111,747.72 and the August 24, 2021 city council minutes. Council acknowledged the following: the August 4, 2021 planning commission minutes, the August 3, 2021 economic development authority minutes and the cemetery deed for Jeanniene Best.
