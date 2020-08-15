Cohasset City Council held their regular meeting Monday, due to Tuesday being an election night and discussed dedicating the fields at Portage Park to be named Kilde Fields.
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy explained Monday he had a discussion with retired Public Works Supervisor Duane Kilde and former Cohasset mayors, to designate the fields to be named Kilde Fields. At some point in the near future, a dedication ceremony, and possible signage would be put in place.
In other business:
• Council discussed COVID-19 relief dollars being used to purchase smart boards, mobile remotes, building sanitation, new COVID air filtration systems, laptops and an interactive smartboard for the fire department.
“This is what we have to do to keep up with the requirements that are being thrown at us at this time,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Councilor Terry Bartz explained Kilde’s retirement party went over really well.
“It was like a picnic! We didn’t run out of food and everyone was social distancing, it went really well,” Bartz said. “Thanks for all the people that were involved, and put the party together.”
“That was a good send off,” Mayor Hagy said.
• The special events permit for Benson Bog Days Hill and Hole event at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 or Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 was approved.
• Council asked for additional review from the planning commission recommendation to review the zoning ordinance shoreland requirements to match the state minimums.
“Currently we exceed the state minimums,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Council approved the recommendation from the planning commission to refund zoning fees in the amount of $1,046, $468 for a conditional use permit and $578 for a planned unit development to applicants Lucas and Marcus Peters.
“We owe the money back,” Bartz said. “Just what Greg said, they wouldn’t have ever done it, if they knew it was going to cost them $100,000 [in regard to the five-cabin resort that was initially to be put just south of Tioga Beach].”
• Council approved the appointment of Kayla Witherill as an additional emergency election judge for the primary election at a rate of $12.50 per hour, as well as approved the appointment of Lanaya Allen-Abudlai as an Emergency Replacement Election Judge for the primary election at her regular rate of pay.
• Council acknowledged resolution 2020-17, vacation of undeveloped alleys, which was approved at the July 28, 2020 meeting.
• Council acknowledged Bob Connolly’s resignation from the Cohasset public utilities commission.
• In one motion, the council approved two requests from Cohasset Public Works/Public Utilities Supervisor Walt Shadley to purchase a 25 light solar arrow board from EFG for $5,250 and the quote from Quality Flow Systems for $34,780 for water tower upgrades.
“There’s money in that Max, correct?” Bartz asked.
“Yup,” Max Peters, Cohasset Finance Director said.
“We have talked about it in the past about getting one of those,” Bartz said.
•Counil approved claims in the amount $295,355.39 and the July 28, 2020 city council minutes, as well as acknowledged the March 9, 2020 public utilities commission minutes, the June 2, 2020 economic development authority minutes and the cemetery deed for Andrew and Rebecca Dehon.
Councilor Tim Carlson and Jason Tabaka were absent with notice.
