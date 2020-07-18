Tuesday, the Cohasset City Council, approved the child daycare management services agreement between the City of Cohasset and AB Bohlman, Inc., effective June 23, 2020. The interested party is non-local, and is going through the licensing process.
The council discussed whether the party would receive $2,500 in monthly revenue or get about 92 percent of the revenue that comes in, “whichever is greater.” One is a base amount, one is an incentive amount.
“I know you have spent some serious time on it,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said. “Anytime we can let the public know for an opening date?”
Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters explained the company still has to go through the licensing process.
“Then the senior center would be about the same time?” Mayor Hagy asked.
“It’s coming together pretty nice. It’s pretty amazing,” Peters said.
“Good job you guys, on all the time and effort it took to put it together,” Mayor Hagy said.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the agenda with one add on.
• Approved the recommendation from Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH) to award the base bid and add alt 1 to Hawkinson Construction in the amount of $353,954.74, for the 2020 bituminous paving project.
Roads to be completed include Pooles Bay Road, Meyers Bay Road, Woodland Drive and Tupper Road and Old Golf Course Road.
“The Old Golf Course Road is included in this number?” Mayor Hagy asked.
“Yes,” Bob Beaver, SEH, stated, with the roads slated for the end of September.
• Approved the request to hire Lanaya Allen-Abdulai for Associate Deputy City Clerk Treasurer position with a retroactive start date of June 29, 2020.
• Approved the re-schedule of the August 11, 2020 city council meeting due to elections, to Monday, August 10, 2020 at 7 p.m.
• Acknowledged petitions for speed bumps on Second Avenue and Second Street, and the removal of a motorhome on the corner lot of Second Avenue East and Second Street North.
“Do we have that type of authority John?” Mayor Hagy asked.
“It all depends on the nuisance,” John Licke, civil attorney, stated. “It does talk about junk cars, but it doesn’t talk about it in this situation.”
Licke also referenced the League of Minnesota Cities. He explained other cities have talked about the number of cars that are parked, or cities that have put in concrete pads for parked cars, where the cities get into much more detail.
“Our ordinance doesn’t specifically address that,” Licke said. “It really boils down to taking the public nuisance, and seeing if you feel that it is a public nuisance under the definition of the ordinance.”
“I don’t want to be the RV police, for 36 square miles,” Mayor Hagy said. “We acknowledged the fact that we received it, but as of right now we don’t have an ordinance that addresses it.”
In regard to the motorhome request, Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf explained.
“The motorhome issue has been brewing since early May,” Scherf said. “According to city ordinance, they have 14 days. I’ve talked to the property owner several times since.”
“Bottom line is, we need to get a court order to remove the motorhome,” Scherf said, as he has taken steps to file documents with the city attorney for prosecution.
“According to our blight ordinance, any vehicle has to be licensed and be able to run,” Scherf said. “With that, Itasca County Court system is about 1,000 cases behind.”
• Approved the budget amendment in the amount of $61,230.43 payable to Hawkinson Construction for Portage Park Trail Improvements.
“We already approved this,” Mayor Hagy said, just needing to approve the amendment.
An add on item, the amendment approved by the council was the license agreement with the county, for the mountain bike trail on the county section of land.
“We finally came to an agreement that we can both live with,” Mayor Hagy said. “If we approve it tonight, it’s the one we will present to the county board at the next available meeting.”
Mayor Hagy asked Licke to present this to the proper individuals, and get the City of Cohasset slated on the agenda.
• As for the Fourth of July fireworks, “I’ve heard a lot of good feedback,” Mayor Hagy said. “The show was fantastic, from what I hear, not just from my viewpoint.”
“When I was there for five minutes, because we got called out for a structure fire, there was social distancing. They did a really good job, with spreading people out,” Councilor Tim Carlson said.
• Approved claims in the amount of $202,741.77, the June 23, 2020 City Council minutes and acknowledged the cemetery deed for Ginny Barsness and Lucy Cline.
• “Anything on Benson Bog Days?” Carlson asked.
“A minor health call,” Scherf said. “Benson said it was the best year he had.”
Scherf said there is possibility of another event, downscaled size later in the year for a circuit.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
