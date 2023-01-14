For the first regular scheduled meeting of 2023, Cohasset City Council on Tuesday made several appointments, designations and oaths of offices.
Those sworn in were: Andy MacDonell (two-year term – Mayor), Terry Bartz (two-year term – Councilor), Kevin Ott (two-year term – Councilor), Andy Haarklau (four-year term – Councilor) and Kevin Tinquist (four-year term – Councilor).
“First I would thank Tim Carlson for his years of service on the council, and to Mayor Hagy,” MacDonell stated.
A Cohasset resident stepped forth and wanted to thank Stephanie Kessler for the “fantastic” job she is doing.
“Thank you, we don’t hear that enough,” Mayor MacDonell said.
The following appointments were made: Mayor Pro-Tem (Kevin Tinquist), Civil City Attorney (John Licke), Criminal City Attorney (John Dimich) and City Engineer – SEH (Bob Beaver).
Rachel Graf and Jack Yates were re-appointed to the public utility commission.
Rod Heller and Conrad Feldt were re-appointed to the Economic Development Authority.
Approved the recommendation from the Planning Commission to re-appoint Josh Casper and Lucas Thompson.
In addition, council stated the following: Financial Auditor (Eide Bailly), Insurance Agency (Itasca Reliable), Donation Committee (Max Peters, Dorie LaShomb and Tony Valtinson), Fire Relief (Kevin Tinquist), Interview Committee (Kevin Ott) and EDA President (Andy MacDonell).
The following were appointed as City Council Liaisons: Emergency Management Director (Andy MacDonell and Kevin Tinquist), Safety Committee (Terry Bartz), Personnel Committee (Andy MacDonell and Andy Haarklau), Planning Commission (Kevin Ott), Public Utility Commission (Terry Bartz), Economic Development (Andy Haarklau), Greater Grand Rapids Cable Commission – Zoning Officer (Tony Valtinson) and Western Mesabi Mine Planning Board (Andy Haarklau and Zoning Officer (Tony Valtinson).
Approved the official newspaper to Grand Rapids Herald Review and established the 2023 Cohasset City Council meeting schedule.
“They [Grand Rapids Herald Review] have always been good to us,” Bartz said.
Council briefly discussed a few date changes throughout the year, one in May and one in December for the regular scheduled meetings.
Approved resolution 2023-01 designating official depositories for City funds.
Approved resolution 2023-02 authorizing signature authority for City accounts.
Approved resolution 2023-03 authorizing signature authority for safe deposit box.
Approved resolution 2023-04 setting fee schedule.
Approved resolution 2023-05 granting investment authority for depositories.
Approved resolution 2023-06 authorizing signature authority for City credit card.
Approved resolution 2023-07 regulations and rental agreement for community center.
Approved resolution 2023-08 regarding the joint powers agreement (Dimich).
Approved resolution 2023-09 authorizing the City Office Change Fund.
Approved resolution 2023-10 authorizing the Concession Stand Change Fund.
Approved resolution 2023-11 granting the Cohasset EDA an appropriation of $100,000.
Approved resolution 2023-12 authorizing the City of Cohasset to apply and accept grants and funds from the IRRRB.
Council approved to hire fire safety officer, Bernie Hillman, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.
Council approved the purchase of two trucks for public works and public utilities for a total of $113,804.06.
Council discussed the availability of trucks these days is pretty tight.
Council approved the request to up the amount budgeted for the Grand Rapids and Cohasset Industrial Park sewer main extension from $296,727 up to $748,828.
“There is a possibility that this may be funded through the State,” MacDonell said.
“This is something we have been working on. This just helps us expand our water and sewer,” Bartz said.
Council briefly discussed and stated, “it is a large increase.”
Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf was present to talk to the council about the additional snow and how residents need to move their belongings as the City is working diligently on removing banks and snow piles.
“Please move your stuff out of the right away,” Scherf said.
The City of Cohasset Office and Shop will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Approved claims in the amount of $510,315.14, the Dec. 13, 2022 city council minutes, the Dec. 20, 2022 city council minutes and acknowledged the Dec. 6, 2022 economic development authority minutes.
All council members were present.
