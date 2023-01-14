For the first regular scheduled meeting of 2023, Cohasset City Council on Tuesday made several appointments, designations and oaths of offices.   

Those sworn in were: Andy MacDonell (two-year term – Mayor), Terry Bartz (two-year term – Councilor), Kevin Ott (two-year term – Councilor), Andy Haarklau (four-year term – Councilor) and Kevin Tinquist (four-year term – Councilor).


