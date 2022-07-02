Wellhead protection plan and resorts and athletic facilities in business zoned districts were the subjects of two public hearings held Tuesday during the regular meeting of the Cohasset City Council.
Jayson Newman, engineer with Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) Engineering, was present to discuss the plan.
“The city is responsible to implement the plan,” Newman said. “This report is part two…”
“This has been reviewed by the Minnesota Department of Health,” Newman added.
“What about the water tower in the Industrial Park?” Councilor Tim Carlson asked.
“This is about the wells,” Newman said.
“What is our contingency strategy if it were contaminated?” Councilor Thomas Sutherland asked.
Newman talked about bottled water being an alternative.
“All contingency plans are good to review,” Newman added.
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy asked for a motion and a second to approve the wellhead protection plan, which was approved unanimously by the council.
There was a second public hearing to discuss resorts and athletic facilities. Cohasset Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle talked about a lot of the changes being because of the comprehensive plan and growing the tax base. In addition, Tuttle mentioned other reasons, including increasing housing and to increase the economic tax base and redevelop the Cohasset Mill and Lumber site.
“Any questions?” Tuttle asked.
“A lot of the points you read were out of the comprehensive plan,” Mayor Hagy said.
Tuttle recommended staff to find findings to adopt at a future meeting.
“We just want to make sure we are covering all the bases,” Tuttle said, with council approving this project.
Tuttle has had some inquiries in regard to what it is about and where it is about.
“This is in the general business zone district,” Tuttle said, not residential areas.
In other business:
Agenda was approved with one add on, a request to purchase a used forklift.
Portage Park Lease Agreement was approved.
“The same deal we have had for years. It’s a five-year lease agreement with ISD 318, $5,000 a year,” Mayor Hagy said.
Gas line materials were approved.
“These actually came in. These are needed for the full line gas installs,” Mayor Hagy said. “They needed more parts.”
“This was all budgeted, just going to a different facility,” Carlson said.
Itron Meter Reading System update was approved.
“We budgeted for this at the beginning of the year. They are finally getting around to changing them,” Mayor Hagy said. “The meter readers are up-to-date, the sending units are not up-to-date.”
Council discussed the total came in at $36,000, which was under budget.
Minnesota Biomass letter of support was approved.
“Alright, we will send that letter,” Mayor Hagy said.
There was one additional add on, to request an opportunity to buy a used forklift, for $6,800, which was approved by council.
“Looks like a reasonable price, as long as it is sound, and they can go check it out,” Sutherland said.
“Can you explain to residents why we are buying a forklift?” Carlson asked.
Mayor Hagy mentioned it was due to purchasing shelving that has two tiers, and they need a forklift to utilize the second level.
The City of Cohasset office and shop will be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022 in observance of Independence Day.
Benson Bog Days was this past weekend Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf stated. He explained there was one incident that was a minor deal, that really didn’t involve law enforcement, just an argument.
“I think they had a good turnout, the way it was looking on Friday,” Scherf said. “There was no medicals.”
Approved the claims in the amount of $161,668.95 and the June 14, 2022 city council minutes.
Councilor Terry Bartz was absent with notice. There was no resident input.
