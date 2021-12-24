On Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, the Cohasset City Council heard from several residents with concerns over their taxes increasing. Several discussions were had with Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy and council stating the levy has not been increased eight out of 12 years. The approximate increase is $780,000.
There was a 7 p.m. public hearing to set the final budget and levy.
A Cohasset resident spoke in regard his taxes increasing because his house value increased $100,000, so his taxes just for the City portion would be over $900 in a year.
Another resident off of Trapper Road spoke and said his valuation didn’t change at all. However, he asked what happens to the money with the council stating it gets invested in the downtown project and the Huber project.
“We are planning a motel and a marina,” Mayor Hagy said. “I know it sounds crazy for a city of our size.”
The resident also asked if there has been a deeper look at areas where budgets could be cut, with the Mayor explaining the City operates with a staff of 13, and that is a pretty slim number for the size of the city.
Another resident spoke off Pooles Bay, and he talked about how he has one of the oldest houses in that area and neighbors who have built new houses. His concerns arose over his house not meeting the value that has been given to it.
The council discussed how Cohasset needs to have a destination point.
“Losing a power plant in a community is a big hit. It’s devastating,” Mayor Hagy said.
Every portion of this increase is to leverage the downtown development, according to Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters said.
Mayor Hagy explained how the City of Cohasset is at 37 percent of their tax capacity.
“We are 20 points below average,” Hagy said. “It’s been our goal from day one to not raise taxes.”
He continued, “I think this was really good input from the residents this year. The input is fantastic. I think people will be happy with the results of what this entails.”
Approved resolution 2021-26 adopting the final 2021 tax levy collectible in 2022 for $3,886,500.
Approved resolution 2021-25 adopting the final budget for the City of Cohasset.
In other business:
There was a 6:45 p.m. closed city council work session.
The agenda was approved with one add-on in regard to donating back 22-caliber rifles from gun safety.
Park and Rec Coordinator Stephanie Kessler provided an update and explained the soccer program this fall had two big teams.
“It was effective and a very good program,” Kessler said, adding they had a good turnout for pony league football.
Kessler started going to the Itasca Trails Taskforce meeting, which is a good way she stated to collaborate with all the trails and know what is going on throughout Itasca County.
She also started Peaceful Walks in October, and wasn’t as good of a turnout as she expected.
Halloween they had over 1,000 kids go through the event.
“A big community event for that,” Kessler said, with over 25 sponsors.
Light the Night was kept to just fireworks this year.
“It was a very good decision to keep it as fireworks,” Kessler said.
Kessler talked about the upcoming family skate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday’s, with no hockey played during the time. In addition, she talked about the snowshoe program, and the City purchasing 12 pairs for rent. She talked about a guided snowshoe tour on Thursday’s at 12:30 p.m. where anyone can come.
She also started a Cohasset Parks and Rec Department Facebook page and she discussed how she is happy about the outreach that the page has seen.
In the Spring, she is going to try a mini-sports sampler with yoga, soccer, T-ball, football and basketball where littles can try out different sports to see if they like it or not.
Approved the North Country National Scenic Trail Hiking Trail Route through the city property.
Approved the cemetery buy back of two cemetery lots from Alvin Houg.
Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf talked about donating back the 13 22-caliber rifles that were donated for gun safety training.
“We didn’t own them, they were donated to us in the first place,” Mayor Hagy said.
The City of Cohasset will be closed Thursday, December 23 and Friday, December 24, for Christmas.
Scherf mentioned there are possibly people on River Road putting stakes in the right of way.
“The city does have a designated snowmobile trail. It is not marked yet, but there will be signs once it gets up and running,” Scherf said. “As for as obstructions in the right of way, they need to be moved.”
Approved claims in the amount of $311,489.13 and the November 23, 2021 city council minutes.
Council acknowledged the November 1, 2021 public utilities commission minutes, the October 5, 2021 economic development authority minutes and the November 3, 2021 planning commission minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.