On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Cohasset City Council heard from a resident at the 7 p.m. regular meeting in regard to using the senior center / community center for an open mic night, continuously on Saturday evenings.
The resident stated it is a community service program for music for senior citizens and that they would really like to have the last Saturday of the month set aside. They have people coming from all over the Iron Range.
“They all come in and we have a good night,” the resident said, adding it’s free and there is an open mic.
It takes about two days prior to set up the event. They do have a donation. They go from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., play for an hour, take a break, and finish off the night.
They have a gift of an additional $200.
“We are going to give the money to the City of Cohasset for the Senior Center,” the resident said, and suggested that the City could take the money, and purchase a clock.
“I don’t see why we couldn’t redistribute through the City,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
The resident added, any future money and donations would be given to the City.
As for the night to be set aside, Mayor Hagy said it was a topic of work session.
“You have to understand from our perspective, you can’t have every Saturday for the rest of the world,” Mayor Hagy said.
“Two weeks out, you can’t be kicked out,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
“We get around 100 people,” the resident said.
“We appreciate you and for everything you do,” Mayor Hagy said. “I hope this schedule works.”
Motion was made by the council that two weeks out, a group can’t be booted from use of a scheduled event at the Community Center.
In other business:
There was a 7:05 p.m. public hearing regarding development program for municipal development district number four creation of TIF plan for the establishment of TIF number 4-1.
Approved the agenda with two changes, seasonal and senior center, and moved these two changes up on the agenda.
Mayor Hagy called the meeting to order with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Approved the open mic music program.
Approved cemetery fencing.
Approved annual sewer cleaning and televising.
Approved re-coating the fire hall for $4,757.
“It’s the three smaller rooms,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the firemen resignations from Devon Weston and Troy Scott.
“They will not be reality to the relief, but we would like to thank them,” Cohasset Fire Chief Dave Meyers stated, and one retiring, Davin Tinquist, has made 62 percent of the calls.
“One of the advantages of living and working in the community,” Mayor Hagy said.
Council approved the request to hire two seasonal employees for the concession stands at a rate of $12 per hour.
Approved the recommendation for the sale of land for $52,500, approximately three and a half acres.
Council accepted the Cohasset RGU for Riverfront EAW.
Mayor Hagy said they are having difficulty hiring seasonal part-time employees and made a motion to increase the wage from $12 to $15 per hour.
“The reason we did this is because we can’t get anybody,” Councilor Tim Carlson stated.
“We need one public utilities commission,” Mayor Hagy said.
Carlson added, “Portage Park is up and running. When you are driving around Portage Park, just slow down. It is getting used awesome this year.”
Approved claims in the amount of $171,342.47, the April 26, 2022 city council minutes, the April 27, 2022 board of appeal and equalization minutes and acknowledged the April 4, 2022 public utilities commission minutes, the March 1, 2022 economic development authority (EDA) minutes, the April 5, 2022 EDA minutes, the April 15, 2022 EDA special minutes and the April 6 planning commission minutes.
All council members were present.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.