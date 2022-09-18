There was a public hearing to act on the planning commission recommendation, to amend a city ordinance pertaining to guest cottages at Monday’s regular Cohasset City Council meeting.  

“Currently there is only one allowed,” stated Cohasset Zoning Officer Tony Valtinson during discussion on the differences in allowable guest cottages. “We allow multiple conforming buildings.” 

