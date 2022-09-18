There was a public hearing to act on the planning commission recommendation, to amend a city ordinance pertaining to guest cottages at Monday’s regular Cohasset City Council meeting.
“Currently there is only one allowed,” stated Cohasset Zoning Officer Tony Valtinson during discussion on the differences in allowable guest cottages. “We allow multiple conforming buildings.”
The definition of “size of a conforming lot” was addressed.
“It depends on what is zoned, and the smallest is one acre,” Valtinson said, adding the resident is requesting three guest cottages, with a three-acre parcel, so in essence, could put three cottages there.
Valtinson said there is a difference between an accessory building and a guest cottage, and usage also comes into play.
No resident spoke either for or against it, and Valtinson confirmed there was no other communication in regard to this.
The council approved one guest cottage per one conforming lot.
There was a second public hearing to talk about water-orientated structures. Valtinson asked to also remove the text in regard to satellite dishes. They also talked about ordinary high-water level, with the idea to make it more uniform.
Valtinson recommended a 250 square foot building and a 10-foot setback. Council discussed how currently Jay Gould and Pokegema are classified differently. Valtinson said we would be less strict than what is recommended.
The council agreed that uniformity makes sense.
The council approved the change to the water-orientated accessory structure ordinance, to remove satellite dishes, and amend everything to 250 square feet in size, to a 10-foot set back.
In other business Monday, the council:
Approved the special event permit for September Fest requested by the Benson family, similar to Benson Bog Days.
“I don’t want to call it a VIP, but more so for our veterans,” one of the Benson family members stated.
Approved the membership with the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities.
“This is one that is a little bit newer,” Finance Manager, Max Peters said. “This is really trying to connect with other groups that are advocating for rural Minnesota Cities.”
Councilor Terry Bartz questioned the fee, which has been set at $661 a year.
“We can make it what we want it to be,” said Director of City Operations Max Peters.
Approved the request to award the 2022 bituminous street improvement project. Hawkinson Construction was the low bid and with the added alternate projects, the total came in at $830,941.40.
The council discussed deterioration of the North Star Point Road. Bartz had talked to Duane Kilde and he stated that the road has probably been around for 20 years.
Approved the request for winter plowing supplies.
“It’s all stuff they use all winter,” Bartz said.
The council tabled the Northwest gas contract for next meeting.
Councilor Bartz led the meeting in the absence of Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy and Councilor Tim Carlson, both of whom submitted prior notice.
Approved claims in the amount of $230,676.55 and the Aug. 23, 2022 city council minutes.
