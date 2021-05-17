On Tuesday, the Cohasset City Council continued to take steps closer to expanding their water and sewer, in conjunction with the City of Grand Rapids.
The council approved the following documents, with a blanket motion, in connection with the Cohasset-Grand Rapids Industrial Park Infrastructure project: Cohasset Application Certification Clause, Resolution 2021-14, disclosure of lobbying activities (standard form-LLL), certification regarding lobbying (form CD-511), application for federal assistance (standard form-424D), additional EDA (economic development authority) assurance for construction or non-construction investment (form ED-900A) and assurances-construction programs (standard form-424D).
“This is a federal EDA grant application,” Finance Director Max Peters said. “To run water across the Mississippi, along 63 to the train tracks, down the forest history center road and loop that system to Golf Course Road. The City has approved contributing to a portion of the project.”
This would be a dual application with the City of Grands Rapids.
“Essentially the City of Grand Rapids is just asking us to be co-applicants,” Peters said.
“Everything right now is run one way,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy explained. “This would enable us to put in another loop, and open us up to expand the water and sewer system. This is something we have been working on for a long time, and this is just a step in the direction.”
The Mayor continued, “The ideal project is to get this out to the Lake.”
In other business, the council:
Approved the quote from Boxwood+Vine for planters and planting service in the amount of $2,738.10.
“I think this is the third year we have done it,” Mayor Hagy said.
“She does a great job,” Councilor Phillip Hermel said.
Approved the hire of two firefighter trainees, Benjamin Kilde and Charles Gibeau. Cohasset’s Assistant Fire Chief Andy MacDonell was present at the meeting.
“Yes, we have gone through the process, and would like to hire these two guys as firefighter trainees for 12 months. This would be contingent on their physicals,” the assistant chief stated.
MacDonell also asked if they could attend the live burn.
“They would not be going inside,” he said.
“After these two, I believe we still have room for two more trainees,” MacDonell said. “We need to keep advertising. Because sooner than later, there will be several retirees.”
Start date would be June 1, 2021, but the trainees would have the OK to observe and attend the live burn.
“We are on the same pace as last year for calls at the moment. There just doesn’t seem to be any slowdown in sight,” MacDonell said.
The assistant chief talked about a life saving award given to the chief who saved someone in a restaurant from choking. An additional life saving award would be announced soon, for an incident on Pokegama Lake.
“Thank you for your time guys,” Councilor Jason Tabaka said.
“Yes, good job guys, well done,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the temporary liquor license for GRIMBA (Grand Rapids Itasca Mountain Bike Association) fundraiser on July 10, 2021 at Tioga Beach.
One add-on to the agenda was approved, which was to hire a seasonal part-time park and recreational coordinator for five to 10 hours a week.
Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf, stated, it’s been relatively quiet.
“Four cameras going up at Portage Park,” Scherf said. “I’ve had three parking complaints at the boat landing. I did speak with Walter, public works, to get more signage out there.”
Approved claims in the amount of $59,343.78, the April 27, 2021 city council minutes and acknowledge the April 5, 2021 public utilities commission minutes, the April 6, 2021 economic development authority minutes and the cemetery deed for Dick Swanson.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
