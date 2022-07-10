Cohasset Coffee Club

There is no talk of politics in the morning at the Bass Brook Community Center in Cohasset. Religion discussions are kept at bay here as well.
This is where stories are swapped, snacks are shared and friends are made - among all ages. Discussion is kept to the good things in life and a swear jar keeps everyone in line.
“Sometimes it should be full,” explains self-proclaimed trouble-maker Terry Carpenter who knows contentious topics can often make “enemies out of good friends.” This 75-year Cohasset resident is a regular at the center everyday where a group of his peers gather around a table and start their day together. The newly-constructed facility is bright and clean with comfortable chairs, a fireplace and custom kitchen. There are black and white framed photos hung on the walls which tell of the history of this river town. A large television in the corner is tuned into an old-time Western show.
Just across the hall from the Community Center is the Little Red Wagon daycare and preschool. It’s bustling with giggles (and a few tears) as families talk about their Fourth of July weekend during drop-off. The teachers are all displaying caring smiles, ready to test their patience with a special tie-dye project this morning.
The City of Cohasset partnered with the school district in 2020 to build this facility with the intent of providing a place where families with young children can mingle. It’s a stones-throw from the Cohasset Elementary School, in the middle of the downtown neighborhood. And it’s already fulfilling its mission.
Just before 8:30 a.m., on weekdays, a five-year-old bouncing ball of energy interrupts the senior group of guys who’ve been there since 7 a.m.
“He tells me, ‘mamma, I’m gonna go see my old mans!’” Makenzie Leason explains of her son Max who’s one of the “big kids” at Little Red Wagon. Makenzie grew up in Cohasset and her family was one of the first to enroll in the child care center. Her family used the community center for their Christmas celebration. According to Carpenter, several groups and organizations have used the facility for events and meetings.
Max starts his day with a round of hugs from the guys who offer the youngster some of their candy.
“Every once-in-awhile, he brings treats of his own - which is nice,” said Carpenter whose grandchildren live far away in Minneapolis and Alaska.
Max decided on his own one day that he wanted to meet this bunch of grandpas and he couldn’t resist giving them all hugs. His mom says he’s always been “a hugger” and “not shy at all.”
Oftentimes, Max has some stories to add to the coffee clutch’s conversation too.
“We don’t just let anyone join in our coffee table,” jokes Carpenter. “He’s always got to tell us what he’s doing. He told us all about the airplane ride he took.”
Max will attend kindergarten in Grand Rapids next fall but he’ll still make time for his “old mans,” when his mom has to drop-off younger siblings at Little Red Wagon.
The preschool program has prepared him well - as have the lessons he’s learned across the hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.