The Cohasset City Council held an oath of office ceremony for newly-elected Councilor Phillip Hermel and Councilor re-elect Jason Tabaka, at the regular city council meeting on Jan. 12. The council extended their congratulations to the two.
In other business:
Sara Carling, a representative with Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) and Megan Christianson, Executive Director of Visit Grand Rapids, presented the Mississippi to the Iron Range Project. Carling explained she supports approximately 13 communities.
“Today we are going to talk about a project,” Carling said, with other local partners. The City of Cohasset, for this project, would be the farthest west partner. Carling referenced designated locations and communities that are impacted on the reference points on the mobile map. Cohasset would feature Tioga Recreational Area.
Christianson spoke in more detail about video mapping highlights which include photo highlights and brief narratives and the ability to navigate via Google Maps “Navigate Here”. She explained the points of interest, once clicked on, will actually direct you to the next location and move you through all of them if one so wished.
Christianson talked about QR codes and how that code will be added to signage at parks and at kiosks one sees at different places in Visit Grand Rapids.
The main goal of this project is to help market and promote the mine areas to attract new visitors in Northeast Minnesota. The end goal is to generate a positive economic impact through travel and tourism while highlighting interesting geological sites that contain history and culture in Northeastern Minnesota.
“We will work with you on identifying the key highlights,” Carling said. “You know your communities.”
Estimated total cost for Phase 1 is $87,400 and Phase 2, Way Finding Signs $60,000, for a total project cost of $147,500.
“What we wanted to ask for today, is a letter of support, and asking for a donation of $1,000,” Carling said, so they could use it when applying for grants. “We think this a huge project regionally. It helps to strengthen our foundation as a county. And it gives people a reason to get out and enjoy new things.”
“Ultimately, a mine, they are beautiful,” said Carling of the area’s natural attractions.
“I think this would be a great project,” Councilor Terry Bartz said. “I think this is great with Tioga.”
Bartz wanted to make a motion, to write a letter of support, to donate $5,000, which needed to be added to the agenda under administration.
“How do you get to decide, who gets to layer the map?” Hermel asked, with the ladies stating Max Peters [Cohasset Finance Manager] would, but it would be a collaborative effort.
The following appointments were made: Mayor Pro Tem (Councilor Tim Carlson, appointed), Fire Relief (Hermel and Peters, appointed), City Attorney (John Licke, civil), City Attorney (John Dimich, criminal), Financial Auditor (Eide Bailly), Economic Development Authority (EDA) President (Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy), City Engineer (SEH, Bob Beaver), Donation Committee (Karen Blair, Dori LaShomb, Peters), Insurance Agency (Itasca Reliable), Security Officer (Dean Scherf) and Planning Commission (Zeppelin, Lavalier and Gerling).
The City Council Liaisons are as follows: Emergency Management Director (Hagy and Carlson, appointed), Safety Committee (Bartz, appointed), Personnel Committee (Hagy and Bartz, appointed), Planning Commission (Tabaka, appointed), Public Utilities Commission (Bartz, appointed), Economic Development Authority (Carlson, appointed) and Greater Grand Rapids Cable Commission (Zoning Officer Greg Tuttle).
Designations and resolutions were as follows: Official newspaper (Grand Rapids Herald Review), establish 2021 Cohasset City Council meeting schedule, resolution 2021-01 (designating official depositories for city funds), resolution 2021-02 (authorizing signature authority for city accounts), resolution 2021-03 (authorizing signature authority for safe deposit box), resolution 2021-04 (setting fee schedules), resolution 2021-05 (granting investment authority for depositories), resolution 2021-06 (authorizing signature authority for city credit card), resolution 2021-07 (regulations and rental agreement for community center), resolution 2021-08 (joint powers agreement, Dimich) and approved resolution 2021-09 approving 2021 appropriation of $100,000 to the City of Cohasset Economic Development Authority.
Under administration, the council approved the recommendation from the donation committee to waive the rental fee for 2021 Turkey Bingo and donate $400 to the Cohasset Fire Department for Bicycles for Bingo Prizes.
“For the first time last year, they weren’t able to have their Turkey Bingo,” Mayor Hagy said, of the first time in 60 years. “Hopefully this year we will be back on track.”
Approved the payment of the Cohasset Fire Department invoice in the amount of $2,800 to F.I.R.E for leadership training.
“The fire guys are more aware of this,” Mayor Hagy said. “We feel it is a good thing. You have been doing leadership trainings for some time.”
Authorized the personnel committee to provide emergency supplemental COVID sick time.
“We are making people stay home, until they get test,” Mayor Hagy said. “We as a City, want to discourage people to work sick.”
Approved a $900 quote from Pioneer Electric to wire and install security cameras at the shop building.
“Now is this going to be hooked into our computer system here?” Carlson asked.
“I’m going to say yes,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved a quote from Quality Flow in the amount of $2,480 for update on the water tower number one alarm for monitoring expansion.
“We won’t just get an alarm, it will also tell them the problem, so they can bring the right equipment needed to fix,” Mayor Hagy said.
Approved the quote from Fastenal in the amount of $6,295.90 for a four-post lift.
“This was a budgeted item,” the Mayor stated.
“Is there someone coming in from Fastenal to train on this?” Tabaka asked. “How much work are we doing on our own vehicles again?”
“Just lifting the small stuff,” Mayor Hagy said, “Or even changing blades.”
Council made a motion to write a letter of support and donate $5,000 for the Mississippi to the Iron Range Project.
“I think this is a very cheap advertisement,” Bartz said.
“It’s sounds like it is more than that,” Hermel said, adding rivers and points-of-interests.
The City of Cohasset Office and Shop will be closed Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in observance of Martin Luther King Day.
Approved claims in the amount $54,440.13 and the Dec. 22, 2020 city council minutes, with a small typo in regard to a council member name. Council acknowledged the Dec. 7, 2002 public utilities commission minutes, the Dec. 1, 2020 economic development authority minutes and the Nov. 4, 2020 planning commission minutes.
“The ice is awesome!” Carlson commented regarding the rink at Portage Park. “The zamboni came in and it was crystal clear.”
There was no resident input. All council members were present.
