During the April 27 regular meeting of the Cohasset City Council, the council conducted the following business and discussion:
Approved the add on, which is a recommendation from the personnel committee for a part-time hire.
Approved the quote for door repair from Ironwood Studio in the amount of $2,897.50.
“That’s for the post office and community center, mostly for seals,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
“They have had issues with them for a while,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
Reviewed a $1,287 quote from Cretex for manhole materials (plugs, gasket materials and sealer).
“This is direct money savings,” Mayor Hagy said.
“It would be cool to see if we could get some data, to see where we are now,” Councilor Phillip Hermel said. “It would be nice to see.”
Approved the purchase of barricade signs in the amount of $1,330.
Approved the hire of seasonal employees: Hunter Hillman and Karter Olsen at $13 per hour.
The council extended City Park and Rec Coordinator Dave O’Fallon’s retirement date to June 1, 2021.
“It was April 30, 2021,” Mayor Hagy said.
“With that being said, we have two employees that were told they couldn’t pull their resignation letter, and we have set a precedence,” Councilor Tim Carlson said. “I’m not in favor of this.”
“So he wants to extend his contract to just come back and work two hours?” Hermel asked, with it being discussed that wasn’t the case.
“He was half-time anyway,” Mayor Hagy said.
“The only thing I have to say, with the precedence that is already set, when we denied two,” Councilor Terry Bartz said.
The Mayor asked for someone to assign or think of a person to do the job immediately, at the meeting Tuesday.
“To assign someone here tonight to do it, we would really have to ramp up. There are a lot of little rug rats, and if we don’t have an answer, we need to get one. And I know Dave does a fine job getting this all done,” Hermel said. “Speaking of precedence, I appreciate the knowledge of what has been done before.”
“This is a part-time employee to begin with,” Mayor Hagy said. “I’m going to ask for a motion to extend it to June 1.”
Mayor Hagy made the motion, with Hermel seconding it, to extend it, to June 1, 2021.
“Motion was to let O’Fallon come back for 20 hours per week until June 1, 2021.
“I would like to know how he got so far behind. This is all stuff that should have been taken care of,” Bartz said.
“I’m going to go with your motion, 20 hours per week,” Councilor Jason Tabaka stated.
Motion carried.
Council approved the hire of a part-time independent contractor.
“We know we have a backlog, wouldn’t you say Max? And we have new projects coming up,” Mayor Hagy said. “He would work with Walter, up to 10 hours a week, and get some reports, and see where we are at in the system.”
“Is there a term on how long we will keep him on?” Tabaka said. “Is he an employee of the City or an independent contractor.”
It was discussed there would be no term limit.
Wednesday, April 28 at 9 a.m. was the truth in taxation hearing.
“Everyone would have to prove they are a Cohasset resident,” Bartz said.
“It is all in-person too,” Tabaka said.
Approved claims in the amount of $266,859.79 and the city council meeting minutes from April 13, 2021.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.