Tuesday, July 27, the Cohasset City Council expressed their appreciation and gratitude for the tremendous amount of work volunteers, City staff and firefighters have done to help clean up after Sunday’s storm.
“I wanted to thank the city staff for the work they did cleaning up after the storm,” Councilor Tim Carlson said. “They did a heck of a job last night.”
“And all day today,” Tabaka said.
“If you have branches or trees in your yard, the city will get down there, and chip them up,” Carlson said. “Give us time to get to them.”
“They are dumping them back in the pits,” Carlson said, or can leave a pile in the yard.
“With this storm, we are going to need a lot of work at Tioga Recreation Area,” Finance Manager Max Peters said. “If you know of anyone looking to volunteer time, we are going to need help. Some of it is going to take professionals. If you are interested in doing that, I would contact someone at GRIMBA.”
“I know they are going to have people out there every night,” Peters added. “You can call the city, or contact them through their website or Facebook page.”
In other business on July 27, the council:
• Approved the safety award discussion with Safety Officer Greg Tuttle for a total amount of $3,030. Awards would be $100 per payroll staff.
“The awards will be run through payroll, and issued as a check,” Tuttle said. “I think this is the fifth year where we haven’t had any paid workers comp claims.”
• Approved the quote for Portage Park Field repairs in the amount of $8,200.
Councilor Phillip Hermel talked about a review that was recently performed on the field, and it wasn’t favorable.
“We run the risk of not being able to host some of these events, if our fields are not up to snuff,” Hermel said, with it being stated there is money in the park and rec fund to make the repairs.
• Approved the quote from Border States in the amount of $8,809.20 and Itasca Utilities for $69,900 for a gas piping project, for a total of approximately $78,709.20.
• Approved the rental of a boom mower for one month in the amount of $8,500 plus freight.
“Is there training that is required on that?” Tuttle asked.
“I would have to ask Walt,” Bartz said.
• Approved resolution 2021-26 requesting conveyance of tax-forfeited trust parcel for an authorized public purpose. Peters discussed this in regard to eight parcels near the old lumberyard.
“Is this going to be business or residential?” Hermel asked.
“I think what the developer was thinking was cabins or RV parking, I don’t believe it will be residential,” Peters said.
“Do we have a dollar amount on these?” Hermel asked with Peters explaining $69,000 for four of them and $27,000 for the other four.
“This is a temporary investment,” Hermel said.
“Yes, our plan is to get a return on our investment,” Peters said.
• Approved resolution 2021-27 approving an amendment to the economic development plan, establishing an economic development tax increment financing district and approving a tax increment financing plan therefore project frontier.
• Approved the temporary liquor license for the Fraternal Order of Eagles to serve at the Cohasset Community Center on Aug. 28, 2021.
• Discussed no parking signs on Riverside Street.
• Approved claims in the amount of $158,356.99 and the July 13, 2021 city council minutes.
• Held a public hearing prior to the meeting to approve an amendment to the economic development plan, establishing an economic development tax increment financing district and approving a tax increment financing plan therefore project frontier in regards to a planned oriented-strand board company locating within the City of Cohasset.
Peters provided the update.
“Planning 300-400 jobs,” Peters said. “We are looking at a tax increment financing plan over nine years. Does anyone have any questions?”
“We are running water, sewer and gas to the building?” Councilor Terry Bartz asked.
“Yes,” Peters said. “Everything looks good from a capacity standpoint.”
“Didn’t they say they wanted to break ground before freeze up?” Carlson asked.
“Yes,” Peters said.
“It’s an awesome thing for the county and surrounding area, and it is going to put a lot of people back to work,” Bartz said.
According to Peters, there was no communication or emails in regard to this.
Motion was passed, four to zero.
• One change to the agenda was to move the 7:10 p.m. public hearing to Aug. 10, 2021.
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy was absent with notice.
