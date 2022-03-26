Councilor Terry Bartz stated at Monday’s regular scheduled Cohasset City Council meeting that Councilor Phillip Hermel is resigning at the end of March.
“If anyone wants to be on the council, you can write a one-page letter and drop it off at the City office,” Bartz stated.
Bartz added the new person would be appointed at an April meeting.
In other business:
Council opened their regular meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Bartz led the meeting due to Mayor Greg Hagy’s absence. Tim Carlson, was also gone with notice.
Bartz explained there was one change to the consent agenda in regard to the minutes and there was a motion to add a probationary employee to the agenda.
Approved the corrected fee schedule, resolution 2022-13, changes that have to do with resident and non-resident fees for the recreational fee structure.
Authorized the acceptance of funds and grants from the IRRB, resolution 2022-14.
Approved the request to replace Christmas ornaments from Cohasset Public Works. Council discussed how the lights are at a really good price currently.
Approved the recommended proposal for incubator building.
Council made a motion to let go of one of the probationary employees.
Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf talked about traffic issues on 5th Street and 2nd Avenue by the school/childcare and how there were a number of close calls. However, after signage was placed, the issue seems to have alleviated.
“We are going to try and get a bunch of new parking signs,” Scherf said, even referencing ones that needed to be replaced in other areas of Cohasset. “We will try to get some of those replaced.”
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 9 a.m. the annual board of appeal and equalization hearing will be held in the City activity room.
Approved claims in the amount of $267,650.38, the March 8, 2022 city council minutes and acknowledged the cemetery deed for Michelle Berg.
