Eide Bailly presented the 2021 City of Cohasset Audit at Tuesday’s regular meeting. John Hagen, from Eide Bailly, stated, “this is a condensed version of the financial statements.”
“Normally we start our audit procedures about March,” Hagen said. “The end goal of every audit is to deliver an audit opinion.”
“This year we do have three audit findings,” Hagen said, stating segregation of duties. He explained this is expected with the size of the City of Cohasset office, and “something we would expect to see going forward.”
The next two, preparation of financial statements and journal entries.
“Again, same findings the City has received in previous years.”
Hagen talked about cash and investment balances.
“Overall, very healthy… and slight growth in 2021,” Hagen said. “Overall, very consistent.”
“So where should you be? This is the magical question, and nobody knows the answer,” Hagen said. “Every City is different, and there is no right or wrong.”
Approximately $1.5 million is set aside in the general fund balance, and Hagen said, that is a healthy amount that would let the City operate for approximately one year.
“You don’t want to have too much sitting there either,” Hagen said. “Gas is also bringing in some additional money.”
Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said if anyone wants to access the full document, it is available at the City office.
In other business, the council:
Approved resolution 2022-20 accepting the city council resignation of Thomas Sutherland by end of day July 31, 2022.
“Grateful of the opportunity,” Sutherland said, and added it is due to moving out of the City limits.
“Thank you for your service, and you did a fantastic job,” Mayor Hagy said.
“This City is promoting development in a good and effective way,” Sutherland said, after reading his letter of formal notice.
See Cohasset, page 11
Approved the adoption of findings for allowing resorts in general business zone district with a conditional use permit, which were presented by zoning officer, Tony Valtinson.
Approved the adoption of findings for allowing athletic facilities in general business zone district with a conditional use permit.
“Traffic is not a concern,” Valtinson said.
“I think this is going to be a great thing for Cohasset, Grand Rapids, and the whole area,” Sutherland said.
Approved the AWAIR safety awards, for having no lost time accidents. According to the League of Minnesota Cities, Valtinson said the last one was in 2019. A total of $3,625 was awarded.
“Seasonal employees get them once a year, full-time employees receive them twice a year,” Valtinson said.
Approved the request for a permit refund.
Approved the request for Hook and Ladder, a 501c3 gambling license.
“We have to do this annually?” Sutherland asked.
“Yes, the license has to be approved every year,” Councilor Tim Carlson said.
Approved the request for greater Minnesota parks and trails membership, with the stipulation that the City of Cohasset controls their trails.
“I just want to make sure we don’t tie into a group, where there is a legislative influence. I want to make sure we stay separate from that,” Mayor Hagy said.
“We have the right to do what we would like with our trails,” Councilor Terry Bartz stated.
Mayor Hagy provided a heating and AC update. He explained the City budgeted $36,000 and the quote came in at $30,961. Council approved this.
Council discussed the snowplow rate change and application update.
“They raised the fees on private road snow plowing as we were losing money on it,” Mayor Hagy said. “We didn’t raise it like crazy, just raised it to cover the cost.”
Approved resolution 2022-21, an update for the fee schedule.
Mayor Hagy talked about the fire alarm update from American Eagle, which after discussion, was approved by council.
“This new system is going to be a good upgrade,” Mayor Hagy said. “I think the cost of it was quite reasonable.”
Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf had no update.
The next regular city council meeting would be Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 7 p.m.
Approved claims in the amount of $111,366.94, the July 12, 2022 city council minutes, the July 19, 2022 special city council minutes acknowledged the July 13, 2022 safety committee minutes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.