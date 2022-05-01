On Tuesday, April 26, Cohasset City Council received a Park and Recreation update from Stephanie Kessler, mostly on the winter snowshoe program. Kessler explained that the city purchased 12 adult-size snowshoes, and three kid-size snowshoes were donated.
“They were all used at least two times,” Kessler said.
She went on to say they did 18 consecutive snowshoe hikes, with the last mid-April.
“Approximately a third of the people that snowshoed, needed to use the city snowshoes,” Kessler said.
Kessler said they have 15 in girls volleyball and 30 kids are signed up for soccer this Spring.
T-ball is scheduled to start on June 7 T-ball and, as of now, there are about 10 kids registered.
“I’m sure we will have at least 50 to 60 kids,” she stated.
Kessler started the Cohasset Parks and Recreation Facebook page last fall, with now more than 300 followers. She is currently looking for concession stand workers to hire at $12 per hour. She sent an ad to all her sports families and stated she would like three, but would be happy with two.
“You are doing a fantastic job,” Mayor Hagy said. “Good report.”
In other business:
• The meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance.
• Andrew Harkla was sworn into office as a new City Council member.
“Thank you for stepping up Andy,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said. “Harkla is already on the EDA [Economic Development Authority]” and now would be a voting member of the council on the EDA.
Councilor Tim Carlson is going to be moved over from the EDA to the Fire Relief.
• David Meyers, Cohasset Fire Chief, stated they had three firefighters that they would like to hire on in May.
• An open Mic Music Program was removed from the agenda.
• Approved the WMMPB Designation of elected officials and staff members.
• Approved the sewer and septic training for Cohasset Zoning Officer Tony Valtinson.
• Set a public hearing date for May 24, 2022 for annexation rezone, at 7:05 p.m., as well as May 24, 2022 for the campground / RV park in the general business zone district, at 7:05 p.m.
“Currently we have a party that is interested in a man-camp,” Cohasset Zoning Officer GregTuttle stated.
• Set a public hearing date for June 28, 2022 for the wellhead protection plan at 7:05 p.m.
“It’s basically complete, and in the 60-day comment period right now,” Bob Beaver, City Engineer with Short Elliot and Hendrickson (SEH), stated.
• Approved the 2021 bituminous paving project, final pay estimate.
“We are paying for the work that was completed last fall,” Beaver said.
“That is out of last year’s budget money anyways,” Mayor Hagy said.
Beaver said the amount to pay is $313,421.72.
“With the estimate, it was $330,000, and with the additional road, it came in under bid,” Beaver said.
• Approved the land sale and business plan for Chad’s Barbecue Shack.
“He’s got a food truck trailer at this time,” Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters stated. “And is expanding this to have a brick and mortar facility.”
“Mostly drive-out, not in-house dining,” Mayor Hagy said. “I think he will have sliced meats in there, too.”
•Approved road and rink paint for $5,172.
“They are trying to go to a lighter color than the tar, to help keep the reflection down,” Mayor Hagy said.
• Approved the purchase of new BBQ grills out at Tioga.
“All the BBQ pits out at Tioga are rotted out on the bottom,” Mayor Hagy said, for a total of $2,445. “And it’s just about BBQ time.”
• Approved the purchase of an air release valve for $7,150.
“It’s got to be fixed,” Carlson said.
• Approved the purchase of additional cemetery fencing.
Councilor Terry Bartz talked about moving gates to help avoid with theft.
• Approved the cemetery tree removal, with Plackner, for $2,600.
“I think that will come out of the cemetery fund,” Bartz said.
“I am getting a lot of complaints of blight issues within the city,” Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf said, adding he is going to look into some alternatives, because several are saying they can’t afford the dump tickets. “In the meantime, I am just going to keep serving the notices. And if they don’t clean it up, will pursue the ordinance violation.”
Approved the claims in the amount of $520,610.35, the April 12, 2022 city council minutes and acknowledged the December 1, 2021 planning commission minutes and March 2, 2022 planning commission minutes.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
