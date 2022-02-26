Tuesday, the Cohasset City Council approved the lights at Tioga landing. Councilor Phillip Hermel explained to the rest of the council how there were people last summer that were parking their vehicles and having them broken into. He also mentioned the additional traffic. Hermel sought out and received a quote for lights to cover the landing area.
“If we can make it a safer place to cross,” Hermel said, referencing the three lights.
“It will also be very handy at night, if you are backing up a trailer,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said.
The plan is to do three overhead lights, so it won’t get in the way of plowing.
In other business:
There was one addition to the agenda from the City of Grand Rapids, to help pay for the fireworks display.
Council opened their meeting at 7 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Acknowledged the resignation of Karen Blair. Her last day of employment would be Friday, February 25, 2022.
“Thank you for your time,” Hermel stated.
“Thank you for your hard work over the years,” Mayor Hagy said.
Councilor Terry Bartz stated they would have a pizza party over lunch Friday.
Council approved the hire of Dean Scherf, security officer.
“You have done a great job,” Mayor Hagy said.
Council briefly discussed the natural gas supply inventory which would cost just over $13,000, which was approved.
Approved the hire of a zoning officer at $65,000 a year.
“Item F was an add-on to the agenda where the City of Grand Rapids requested from the City of Cohasset $5,266 for the Fourth of July firework show,” Mayor Hagy said. “Looks like they have split it three ways.”
“Beautiful show,” Hermel said.
“I would have to agree, our residents use it,” Mayor Hagy said.
Council approved the request for the fireworks show.
Approved claims in the amount of $221,643.62 and the February 8, 2022 city council minutes.
All council members were present and there was no resident input.
