Pay estimate for Tioga Recreation Pavilion was approved for TNT Aggregates
Bob Beaver, with Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) Engineering, presented the 2020 bituminous paving project awarded to Hawkinson Construction in the amount of $364,107.61 during the Cohasset City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10.
In other business:
Pay estimate one for Tioga Recreation Pavilion to TNT Aggregates for $69,553.66 was approved.
A motion was made for the public works budget amendment in the amount of $181,325 for the purchase of a 2020 John Deere Wheel Loader and a second motion to approve an operating transfer from the 100 general fund to the 415 capital asset replacement fund for $181,325.
The council approved the continuing education request for zoning officer Greg Tuttle, the termination of LaNaya Allen-Abudlaui effective Oct. 9, 2020 and the hire of replacement employee Mindy Smith in Associate Deputy City Clerk/Treasurer position effective November 23, 2020 at $47,000 per year with a full benefit’s package, dependent upon a successful completion of background check and drug testing.
The council approved the resolution 2020-23 certifying the results of Tuesday’s general election.
The council authorized invoices from AT&T in the amount of $2,760 which will be paid by COVID grant dollars for the purchase of I-pads for maintenance personnel.
The 2020 liquor licenses for Rocket’s, LMNO-Pizza and Florio’s were approved.
The claims in the amount of $336,324.28 were approved and the Oct.27, 2020 city council minutes.
The council acknowledged the Oct. 6, 2020 EDA minutes, the Oct. 5, 2020 public utilities commission minutes and the October 7, 2020 planning commission minutes.
All council members were present. There was no resident input.
