The Cohasset City Council was informed by Cohasset Security Officer Dean Scherf at Tuesday’s regular meeting, Sept. 8, that traffic control needed to be looked at and addressed around school pickup time.
Scherf explained to the council that cars were backed out onto Highway 2 in Cohasset, when picking up children from school Tuesday. They discussed it being the first day, and needing to figure out ways to help reduce this.
“A lot of parents are opting to pick students up,” Scherf said. “Last year, when picking up on the west side, they could only use one lane. This year, we can use two lanes, but parents were parked out onto Highway 2. “
“When we back up traffic on Highway 2, that is when we could get into some issues,” Scherf continued. “Try to coordinate picking up the kids at varying times. We’re going to try and work something out, to relieve some of the issues.”
He added, “They [the school] are planning some fire escape drills.”
“Any idea on the opening of the senior center, Max?” Mayor Hagy asked, with Cohasset Finance Manager Max Peters answering, at least another month.
“It’s beautiful,” Scherf said of the new school facility.
In other business:
The council approved increasing the Cohasset Fire Department Relief Association benefit level from $2,700 to $2,900.
“We’ve decided to increase it from $2,700 to $2,900,” Cohasset Mayor Greg Hagy said. “It still puts us behind neighboring cities. They [the department] seem pretty happy about it. We appreciate the service and the quality of a department that we have. Hats off to the guys. We thank you for your service.”
The council approved to opt out of the payroll tax deferral for employees.
“That doesn’t account for the accounting nightmare,” Mayor Hagy said.
A motion was made to opt out, and take Peters opinion on it, whom stressed about the difficulty on a payroll aspect.
The council approved the request to purchase a drill press and an air compressor.
“My recommendation would be to approve this, this is what they need,” Mayor Hagy said. “We’ll go ahead and approve that.”
According to the agenda, this would be one purchase from Burgraff’s Ace Hardware for the shop, at a cost to the city of $1,249.98. Councilor Terry Bartz and Mayor Hagy could approve up to $1,500.
Verified claims were approved in the amount of $114,794.24 and the Aug. 25, 2020 city council minutes, as well as acknowledged the August 4, 2020 economic development authority minutes, the August 5, 2020 planning commission minutes and the cemetery deed for Nonamarie Spawn.
There was no resident input. The agenda was approved as read with no ad-on items. All council members were present.
